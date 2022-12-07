Fisher and her four-agent team left ONE Sotheby’s International Realty in favor of the Christie’s affiliate because of the brand’s international luxury connections, ties to Christie’s auction house and new technology offerings.

Victoria Fisher and her four-agent team have moved on from ONE Sotheby’s International Realty to Fortune Christie’s International Real Estate, according to a press release issued on Monday.

As a top producer specializing in the Miami and Miami Beach, Aventura, Sunny Isles Beach, Bal Harbour, Bay Harbor Islands, Surfside, Hollywood, Hallandale, Fort Lauderdale, Southwest Ranches, Davie, Plantation and Weston markets, Fisher has sold an average of $40 million in transactions per year. She began her real estate career in 2012 with a brief stint at Pulse International Realty, after which she moved to Fortune International Realty and then ONE Sotheby’s.

“We are thrilled to welcome Victoria to our team,” Edgardo Defortuna, CEO of Fortune International Group, parent company of Fortune Christie’s International Real Estate, said in a statement.

“Her reputation in the industry speaks for itself and we cannot wait to see all that she accomplishes working with our team,” added Ruth Palma, vice president of sales at Fortune Christie’s International Real Estate.

Fortune International Realty and Christie’s International Real Estate teamed up in Miami-Dade and Broward counties in October to make Fortune the brand’s exclusive affiliate in the region, strengthening the combined companies’ presence throughout South Florida, Europe and Latin America.

Fisher said that her decision to move to Fortune Christie’s International Real Estate was largely spurred by the company’s international luxury connections, ties to Christie’s auction house and new technology offerings.

Christie’s International Real Estate was acquired by @properties last year, and since then, Christie’s International Real Estate has adopted @properties’ proprietary technology.

Fisher’s previous experience as an agent with Fortune was also an incentive for her to return to a familiar company.

“When I heard the news that Fortune had affiliated with Christie’s International Real Estate, I was immediately intrigued about what these two power houses could accomplish by joining forces,” Fisher said in a statement emailed to Inman.

“I had such a wonderful experience with Fortune in an earlier part of my career that it was inevitable to entertain the idea to go back ‘home.’ The addition of the Christie’s International Real Estate platform made it a no-brainer. My team was easily convinced that this new partnership would help us take our brand and our business to the next level.”

Update: This story was updated on Dec. 8, 2022 with additional details about Victoria Fisher’s past appointments at other brokerages.

