Led by managing partners Grant Ludwick, Matt Robinson and Nick Wilhite, the office will build on the company’s growing presence across the U.S., Canada, Mexico the Caribbean and Europe.

Amid a quest to become the best global and boutique luxury brokerage, The Agency has launched its 70th franchise location in Bend, Oregon.

“We’re thrilled to expand our presence in the Pacific Northwest with the launch of our first office in Oregon,” Mauricio Umansky, CEO and founder of The Agency, said in a statement. “Grant Ludwick, Matt Robinson and Nick Wilhite are well-respected leaders in their market and we look forward to partnering with them as we bring The Agency’s brand and network to thriving locations across the globe.”

Over the last year, The Agency has continued its rapid expansion, opening 25 new corporate and independently owned offices, including the Bend location.

A total of 2,174 single-family homes on less than one acre of land sold in Bend, Oregon, during the fourth quarter of 2022, down 18.18 percent year over year, according to the Central Oregon Association of Realtors. The median sale price was $728,750, up 15.69 percent year over year, and homes spent an average of 24 days on market.

“Our strategic expansion in the Pacific Northwest has been incredible as we continue to feed the demand around the world for a brand like The Agency,” Jim Ramsay, executive vice president of franchise sales at The Agency, said in a statement. “Grant, Matt and Nick are true authorities in this industry and with them at the helm, Bend will usher in a new era of luxury real estate.”

The three brokers came from the former five-person Robinson Ludwick Group at Coldwell Banker Bain. The rest of the team will also join Ludwick, Robinson and Wilhite at The Agency.

Ludwick has more than 10 years of experience in the Bend real estate scene, including property management, commercial real estate, investing and residential sales. After being born and raised in Santa Barbara, California, Ludwick relocated to Seattle for college. Now as a resident of Bend, he coaches youth sports and serves on the board of directors at Trinity Lutheran Church and School during his free time.

“The city’s outdoor pursuits, pristine beauty and strong real estate market make Bend the perfect place for The Agency to lay down roots and showcase its unmatched marketing and brand power,” Ludwick said in a statement. “We can’t wait for our clients to feel The Agency difference as we bring a new, elevated buying and selling experience to Bend.”

Robinson, likewise, has over a decade of experience in real estate in the region and was the No. 1 Realtor by volume, according to the Central Oregon Association of Realtors. His educational background is in finance, and he comes from a family of real estate professionals, which has guided his interest in real estate. In addition to spending time with his family, he also serves as a board member for First Story, a nonprofit that builds affordable housing, during his spare time.

“I am thrilled to launch The Agency in Bend alongside Grant and Nick,” Robinson said in a statement. “I am looking forward to many years of success with The Agency Bend team as we introduce The Agency’s unique brand, innovative energy and immense tools and technology to buyers and sellers in our area.”

With almost 10 years in real estate, Wilhite is not far behind his fellow managing partners in experience and has lived in Bend for over 20 years. In addition to buying and selling residential real estate, Wilhite also has significant experience in short-term rental acquisition and management. When not working, Wilhite can be found spending time with his wife and son, or volunteering with Bend’s Trinity Lutheran Church community.

“Bend holds great synergy with The Agency’s brand and vast network,” Wilhite said in a statement. “I am delighted to be working alongside local industry legends Grant and Matt on this new endeavor as we bring The Agency’s fresh brand and perspective to Bend’s Burgeoning real estate market.”

