Carter Jonas, a firm founded in 1855 with 34 offices throughout the country, will now become Christie’s exclusive affiliate in the United Kingdom.

Christie’s International Real Estate, a brand owned by Chicago-based @properties, announced Thursday that it’s expanding into the United Kingdom via a partnership with Carter Jonas.

Carter Jonas is “one of the U.K.’s oldest and most established property consultancies,” as described in a statement from the company. The firm was founded in 1855 and has 34 offices throughout the country. It handles residential sales and leasing, as well as property management, development, consulting and other priorities.

The company will now be the exclusive Christie’s affiliate in the U.K., which will give it access to a global referral network, Christie’s technology platform and increased exposure for luxury properties, according to the statement.

Carter Jonas chief executive Mark Granger said in the statement “as the exclusive U.K. affiliate of Christie’s International Real Estate, we look forward to leveraging the world-class marketing programs and its globally recognized brand and extensive network to offer our clients greater scale and exposure while growing our luxury business nationally.”

Christie’s was previously affiliated with Strutt & Parker in the U.K., but that affiliation came to an end in 2020 when the firm was acquired.

Christie’s was founded decades ago, but in 2021 @properties acquired the brand. The move catapulted @properties onto the world stage, whereas previously it had been mostly known as a Midwest brokerage with a technology focus.

Carter Jonas’ new affiliation with Christie’s also highlights a recent trend in which American brokerages have increasingly looked to foreign countries for expansion opportunities. Aside from Christie’s, other firms that have pursued foreign expansion recently include Keller Williams, eXp Realty and The Agency.

The U.K. is ultimately a “key market” for the brand and so “it was critical to find the right local partner,” Helena de Forton, a managing director at Christie’s, said in the statement.

“As a successful, independent consultancy built on superior client service and personalized attention, Carter Jonas embodies the Christie’s International Real Estate brand,” de Forton continued, “and we’re thrilled to add them to our network of luxury affiliates around the world.”

