I’ve worked in the real estate realm for over 25 years, yet 2022 was my best year yet in sales volume. As a top producing agent for The Agency Alamo in the East Bay of San Francisco, I have always strived to bring integrity and a wealth of local and industry knowledge to my clients.

Yes, despite the market slowdown we experienced last year, I achieved even better results than in the pandemic-fueled boom of 2020 and 2021. I actually nearly doubled my sales volume year over year.

I believe that no matter what the market renders, there are key actions we can take as real estate agents that’ll improve our business. Here are five tips from my own experience that can help boost your business despite the state of the market.

Prioritize trusted client relationships

When things are tough, a trusted adviser is of the utmost importance. My clients know I want the best possible outcome for them, which is their greatest return on their investment. When the market is unsettled, I remain their adviser looking out for their best interest. Their trust in me as an agent is key to mutual success.

Formulate the right team of professionals

From a former athlete to a Shark Tank contestant and marketing guru, I have a team with different strengths but an equal work ethic. This has allowed me to focus on what I do best while my team’s strengths provide my clients with the best possible support.

Diversify your team with different kinds of talent — think about who will fill each role, train junior agents also to understand the big picture so they can better support you, and fill your team with individuals who complement each other with their strengths.

Realize it takes hard work and uncompromising, personalized attention

Nothing matters more than working hard for my clients; there are no shortcuts. The details matter. When my clients hire me, I am dedicated to showing up for them and delivering the personalized attention they deserve.

No job is too small for my team or me. This entails being willing to participate in tasks from top to bottom — whether it’s advising a client on the terms for an offer letter or simply reviewing the copy of a marketing brochure.

Be authentic to who you are

Born and raised in the Midwest, I was raised to give my best and put the work in always. I stay true to who I am by operating my business with honesty and integrity. Your character will carry you far in business if you remain true to yourself.

Don’t pretend to be someone else; others will respect you for your authenticity, and you’ll be happier if you follow your instinct. Remember, as an agent, your personal brand represents you — don’t try to fill your brand with anything except what really represents what you feel reflects your authentic self.

Stay top-of-mind

I constantly keep in touch with my clients. Personal interactions like a phone call, cup of coffee or dropping off a thoughtful gift remind my clients that I am here to help them or friends and family with their real estate needs.

Most of my business comes from referrals. I rely on my clients to let others know about their positive experiences, so staying top-of-mind is really important. It naturally garners new business and outreach in my market.

The Agency’s Mary Bonham is a top-producing Danville/Alamo Realtor with over 25 years of real estate experience. Connect with her on Instagram and LinkedIn.