The Westchester County-based Corcoran Group franchisee has welcomed the long-standing independent brokerage to its ranks, adding 16 agents and one new office.

Westchester County-based Corcoran Legends Realty has acquired Renwick Real Estate, the company has informed Inman exclusively.

The Corcoran Group franchisee was originally founded in 2007 by Marcene Hedayati, Elvira Aloia, Mary Case Friedner, Phyllis Lerner and Karen Stroub and affiliated with Corcoran Group in September 2020. Renwick Real Estate, which is based in Bedford, New York, was founded in 1879 and maintained its status as an independent brokerage during those more than 140 years of business.

“We are proud to welcome Renwick Real Estate’s family of agents to our Corcoran Legends Realty team,” Hedayati, who is principal broker and managing partner of Corcoran Legends Realty, said in a statement.

“Renwick Real Estate has served northern Westchester for over 140 years with exceptional service to their clients and outstanding expertise on the market. A reputation like theirs is priceless. We believe this addition will become an invaluable asset to our brokerage, allowing us to continue offering the highest possible level of service for our clients in northern Westchester.”

The acquisition will add Renwick’s 16 agents and their Bedford office to Corcoran Legends Realty, making their combined ranks add up to more than 100 agents across five offices. Corcoran Legends Realty’s other offices are located in Bronxville, Irvington, Tarrytown and Briarcliff Manor.

“While we have been exploring the opportunity to align ourselves with a larger brand, we are very pleased to announce that Renwick Real Estate will join with Marcene Hedayati and Corcoran Legends Realty,” Jim Renwick of Renwick Real Estate said in a statement.

“After four generations of providing real estate services in Westchester County, this decision was carefully made, and we are confident that it is the ideal next step for our agents, who have been so loyal to Renwick Real Estate over the years. Corcoran has an impeccable brand reputation and will give our agents access to expand their elevated services to New York City, the Hamptons, South Florida and all other destinations where our clientele reside.”

The median sales price of a single-family home in Westchester County was $752,970 in the fourth quarter of 2022, up 3.9 percent year over year, according to the Hudson Gateway Association of Realtors. There were 891 new listings, down 30.8 percent from the previous year, and 1,233 closed sales, down 26.3 percent year over year.

