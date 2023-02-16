Are you receiving Inman’s Broker Edge? Make sure you’re subscribed here.

Broker Spotlight: Jerry Pinkas, Jerry Pinkas Real Estate Experts

Name: Jerry Pinkas

Title: Owner

Experience: 36 years

Location: Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

Brokerage name: Jerry Pinkas Real Estate Experts

Team size: 10

Transaction sides: 214 (2022)

Sales volume: Nearly $65 million in 2022

How did you get your start in real estate?

I actually began my career in the furniture industry but my interest in real estate drove me to begin investing in rental properties at a young age. Over time, I built up an impressive portfolio of vacation rentals and moved from Maryland to Myrtle Beach to manage them full-time.

On what seemed like a daily basis, my renters would ask me how to invest in real estate themselves, so I would refer them to a local agent. Time and time again, these same renters would report back about their experience, and I noticed a common thread in their stories — the agents in town were more focused on making the sale than on guiding clients in the right direction.

So, I got my license in 2003 with the goal of serving as a trustworthy advisor for the community.

How did you choose your brokerage?

I didn’t choose my brokerage, my brokerage chose me. After working at a large brokerage with nearly 300 agents for two years, in 2005, I launched Jerry Pinkas Real Estate Experts.

It was important for me to work somewhere that aligned with my values — operating with honesty and integrity at the forefront — and I wasn’t finding that anywhere else. I decided to create that place not only for myself, but also for anyone else who had the same mindset.

Almost 20 years later, Jerry Pinkas Real Estate Experts has grown to a team of 10, has represented 2,000 buyers and sellers, and is one of Myrtle Beach’s top brokerages.

What are 5 things you’d like readers to know about you and your brokerage?

My team has decades of experience in real estate, excellent customer service, a commitment to hard work and dedication to the industry. We strive to provide a tailored experience to every client and build long-term relationships. We tell it like it is – the good, the bad, and the ugly. We are more focused on being a true resource to our clients than on the resulting transaction. We have extensive market knowledge and can identify the best values in the area. For four years in a row, Jerry Pinkas Real Estate Experts was ranked in the top 250 of RealTrends’ The Thousand as featured in The Wall Street Journal. I have built an impressive social media following by creating the No. 1 YouTube Channel for real estate in Myrtle Beach, where I share tips and advice on moving, investing and retiring in the area.

What’s your top prediction for 2023?

Real estate is hyper-local, meaning that 2023 will look a little different in every market, but I see home prices holding steady the entire year in the coastal Carolina area. In fact, if a home is priced right, it’s selling right away — just a few weeks ago I had a condo go under contract within 24 hours with seven offers.

Additionally, Myrtle Beach has available land, which is bringing new, bullish developers to the area. New buildings and communities are popping up across Myrtle Beach at an incredible rate.

What makes a good leader?

A good leader sees themself as a resource to their team, clients and community and operates with integrity, honesty and positivity. In the workplace, they create a healthy environment for their team, full of open communication and mutual respect.

In real estate specifically, good leaders will see people as human beings — not their sales volume. Those values are at the core of Jerry Pinkas Real Estate Experts.