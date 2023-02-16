Hottinger, whose team was previously affiliated with Corcoran, returned to Elliman to gain a firmer foothold in Miami and for development project opportunities, he told Inman exclusively.

In these times, double down — on your skills, on your knowledge, on you. Join us Aug. 8-10 at Inman Connect Las Vegas to lean into the shift and learn from the best. Get your ticket now for the best price.



Richard Hottinger and his seven-person real estate team have returned to Douglas Elliman after spending the last seven years with The Corcoran Group, Inman has learned.

Prior to Corcoran, The Hottinger Team was with Douglas Elliman for about six years. Before that, Hottinger was briefly a solo agent at Stribling & Associates.

Spanning their services across both New York and Florida, The Hottinger Team will operate out of Douglas Elliman’s offices at 575 Madison Ave., New York, and 1111 Lincoln Road, Miami Beach.

“Richard and his team’s record of achievements in two of the most dominant real estate markets in the world speaks for itself and we are thrilled to have them as part of the Elliman family,” said Howard M. Lorber, executive chairman of Douglas Elliman. “We know that they will continue to build on their excellent track record at the firm.”

In addition to Hottinger, the team includes Adam Hernandez, Frank Lulgjuraj, Sari Ingerman, Gabriella Abdelnour, Melissa Au-Yueng and Sofia Rovirosa.

Over the last five years, Hottinger has led sales for several New York City-based new development projects, including CODA, 1399 Park Ave., 389 E. 89th St. and 505 W. 43rd St. Abdelnour was also sales director for the Aman Residences, which launched at the beginning of 2020.

At Douglas Elliman, Hottinger will handle sales for Diesel Wynwood, a Miami luxury condo building that launched sales in November 2021, as well as other upcoming projects.

“We are excited to have Richard and his team back at Douglas Elliman,” Scott Durkin, president and CEO of Douglas Elliman, said in a statement. “Their professionalism and knowledge of the dual markets have helped them achieve a reputation for excellence. We look forward to their continued success at Douglas Elliman.”

Hottinger told Inman via email that he decided to make the move back to Douglas Elliman now, after a seven-year hiatus, because of opportunities through the brokerage to work on even more new development projects and to establish a firmer foothold in Miami.

“I am incredibly proud of what my team has accomplished and the level of service we deliver to our clients across both New York and Miami,” Hottinger said in a statement. “Douglas Elliman’s powerhouse network and new development opportunities will only strengthen our existing resources and increase our footprint on a local and global level.”

Over the last two years, Hottinger has closed $250 million in transactions, including a nearly $13.5 million condo in Tribeca at the beginning of 2022.

Moving forward at Douglas Elliman, Hottinger said the team will continue to focus on New York City and Miami, fostering the strong connection between the two markets.

“My team will only be focusing on New York City and Miami,” Hottinger explained, “We believe that it’s very manageable to work in both these markets and have been doing so for several years. The New York client base and the Miami one are becoming more allied with one another — people want real estate in both markets.”

Hottinger worked as a private banker in Switzerland before starting his real estate career in 2010. He believes that bringing excellent local market knowledge as well as strong relationships with other agents are some of the most important factors an agent can bring to their clients.

Get Inman’s Luxury Lens Newsletter delivered right to your inbox. A weekly deep dive into the biggest news in the world of high-end real estate delivered every Friday. Click here to subscribe.

Email Lillian Dickerson