The move into Wellesley will be bolstered by Joni Shore’s three decades-plus career in real estate, which now exceeds $600 million in sales volume, according to news revealed exclusively to Inman.

Douglas Elliman has added its fourth office in the state of Massachusetts in the town of Wellesley, the brokerage revealed to Inman exclusively.

As part of the move, the brokerage has also brought on The Joni Shore Group, formerly of Coldwell Banker, and led by Broker Joni Shore.

Prior to the Wellesley office’s opening at 40 Central Street, Douglas Elliman already had two offices located in Boston — one at 255 Newbury Street and another at 20 Park Plaza — and one located at 12 Oak Street in Nantucket.

“We could not be more thrilled to further expand our presence in Massachusetts,” Scott Durkin, CEO of Douglas Elliman, said in a statement. “Wellesley is an important market for us as our agents continuously help clients buy and sell properties throughout the greater Boston area. We look forward to sharing in the future success of The Joni Shore Group.”

Joni Shore has netted more than $600 million in sales volume over the course of her three decades-plus career, making her a member of the top 1 percent of agents in the country, according to RealTrends The Thousand. During that time, she’s become well-versed in navigating all kinds of transactions, including with historic homes, new construction and subdivisions, including large land transactions.

The Joni Shore Group also includes Shore’s son, Jon Shore, as well as Morgan Guthrie, Stacy Rubin and Douglas Nahigian. Last year Joni and Jon Shore closed a 25-acre subdivision totaling six homesites in Dover, Massachusetts, for $9.255 million, as well as a 1.67-acre building parcel in Weston, Massachusetts for a record-breaking price by acreage for $2.4 million.

“We are confident that Douglas Elliman is the best home for our growing team,” the team leader said in a statement. “We are excited to benefit from the powerhouse firm’s first-class resources in public relations, technology and marketing to best serve our clients, no matter where their real estate journey takes them.”

“We are proud to welcome The Joni Shore Group to Douglas Elliman and strengthen our ties to the Wellesley community,” added Richard Ferrari, president and CEO of the New York City and Northeastern Region of Douglas Elliman. “Joni has long been a force in real estate, especially in Massachusetts, and her team’s extraordinary understanding of local markets will bring great value to the firm.”

Wellesley is located about 16 miles West of Downtown Boston. The town’s population was estimated at 29,550 as of 2020 U.S. Census Bureau data. The college town is home to Wellesley College, Babson College and a campus of Massachusetts Bay Community College.

As of December 2022, the median sale price of a single-family home in Wellesley was up 0.3 percent year over year to $1.61 million, according to Redfin. That month, 21 single-family homes sold, which was down 19.2 percent year over year. Single-family homes spent a median of 23 days on market, up 9 days year over year.

