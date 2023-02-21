The Chicago-based team has exceeded $50 million in sales volume since 2021 while still at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, Compass told Inman exclusively.

Chicago-area Realtor Brian Pistorius and his team, The Brian Pistorius Group, have joined Compass, the brokerage told Inman exclusively.

As a fifth-generation Realtor in the region, Pistorius comes from a background engrained in real estate. His team was recognized as a Top Producer Team by the Chicago Association of Realtors in 2022 and over the last two years has exceeded $50 million in sales volume. RealTrends ranked the team No. 123 in the state of Illinois in 2022 by sales volume, according to its America’s Best rankings.

“With family roots in real estate dating back to the 1800s, I couldn’t be more excited to carry on that legacy at the leading luxury brokerage in Chicago,” Pistorius said in a statement. “The Compass platform offers the cutting-edge tools needed to scale my business and is backed by the unique advantage of the Compass client referrals network.”

Prior to joining Compass, Pistorius was with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices (BHHS) Chicago for over six years. During that time he became a member of the Chairman’s Circle Diamond Award, a distinction given to the top 1 percent of BHHS agents worldwide. Before joining BHHS, Pistorius was at A. Saccone & Sons, an independent Chicago firm, for roughly 12 years.

Teammates Amy Ruch and Jenna Cody will also join Pistorius at Compass.

“We’re thrilled to welcome The Brian Pistorius Group to Compass Chicago,” Fran Broude, regional vice president at Compass, said in a statement. “Brian brings a strong tradition of exceptional area expertise and is a great example of an industry veteran turning to the Compass platform to scale their business.”

Pistorius pointed to Compass’ technology platform and tools as his impetus for joining the firm. Looking forward to the rest of 2023, he hopes to grow his team and take advantage of Compass’ resources to grow the team’s business.

Compass first entered Chicago in 2017 and now has 22 offices and over 1,600 agents in the market. Compass Lincoln Park was the No. 1 real estate office throughout Chicagoland and Cook County by sales volume, according to a press statement from Compass.

Compass will report its fourth quarter of 2022 earnings on Feb. 28. During the third quarter, the brokerage added 335 agents, despite reporting its revenue had fallen 14 percent year over year, and its losses had increased by about $54 million year over year.

