Brokers Robyn Kimura Hsu and Rachel Schindler have rejoined Realogics Sotheby’s International Realty. The four-person Robyn + Rachel Group has a lifetime sales volume of $1.3 billion.

After one year with Compass, top-producing brokers Robyn Kimura Hsu and Rachel Schindler have brought their four-person team back to Bellevue-based Sotheby’s International Realty (SIR) affiliate, Realogics Sotheby’s International Realty (RSIR).

“We are obviously thrilled to welcome back Robyn and Rachel, and their team, to the very branch they helped envision in their own backyard on Mercer Island,” RSIR President and CEO Dean Jones said of Kimura Hsu and Schindler, whose team has a lifetime sales volume of $1.3 billion. “They were certainly missed over the past year, and we are grateful that they prefer what we offer at Realogics Sotheby’s International Realty to reunite our teams.”

Kimura Hsu and Schindler have an extensive history with RSIR, with both women starting off as independent agents for the brand in the early 2000s. Kimura Hsu left RSIR in 2011 for Windermere before rejoining the affiliate in 2019 to create the Robyn + Rachel Group with Schindler.

The duo earned $110 million in sales volume in 2021 and $89 million in 2022, with Kimura Hsu and Schindler specializing in land, new construction, resale and interstate referral activity across the Pacific Northwest.

The team left RSIR in January 2022 for Compass; however, the duo said Compass’ recent struggles, restructuring and cost-savings efforts pushed them to return to their roots.

“The Sotheby’s International Realty network is preeminent for brand recognition and referral marketing globally—there’s truly no comparison,” Schindler said in a prepared statement on Monday. “As market-wide sales volumes contract, it’s critical for us to expand our market area while also providing a white-glove service level, whether that’s around the corner or around the globe. This is the only international real estate brand that can deliver on this promise with consistency and continuity.”

Kimura Hsu added, “I’m excited for what’s next for the Robyn + Rachel Group, powered by a proven support team at RSIR. Given my due diligence working in several different real estate brands, I’m comforted by the commitment of RSIR’s local ownership, a dedicated commitment to supporting their agents, and enduring brand legacy.”

Now that they’re back with SIR, Schindler and Kimura Hsu will regain their roles as the founding members of RSIR’s Mercer Island Branch alongside taking on new responsibilities within the brand.

Schindler will serve as the newest member of RSIR’s Strategic Advisory Council for Business Development and is splitting her time between RSIR and Lake Tahoe-based affiliate Sierra Sotheby’s International Realty.

Meanwhile, Kimura Hsu will help spearhead RSIR’s efforts to build a bigger footprint in the land and new developments sphere, with a specific focus on in-city renaissance and resort market opportunities.

SIR President and CEO Philip White said he’s “very proud” of RSIR and said Schindler and Kimura Hsu’s return to the brand is evidence of their enduring competitive power through varying market cycles.

“We are very proud of the many accomplishments that Realogics Sotheby’s International Realty has achieved over the past 12 years in the Seattle metro area and beyond,” White said. “Yet another testament is thriving through significant competitive pressures and regaining valued agents after a brief departure.”

“I have great respect for the Robyn + Rachel Group, and I know our network is elated to have them back,” he added.

