Whether you’re looking for inspiration to get out there and conquer your day or looking to improve your real estate content on TikTok , here are some of the best real estate-related follows on the platform.

Anyone who runs a real estate business needs as much inspiration as possible. It’s tough to stay positive while juggling so much and often feeling a ton of pressure to succeed.

TikTok is a popular short-video platform that provides a unique and engaging way to consume content — making the app an excellent tool for finding inspiration.

The videos on the platform can showcase real estate listings and offer tips, insights and inspiration to real estate agents, homebuyers and sellers. The app especially appeals to younger audiences, who will become homeowners soon. It provides a fun and creative way for real estate agents to connect with potential clients and showcase their expertise and market knowledge.

Through TikTok, real estate agents can share virtual tours, offer real estate market updates and analysis, and provide content related to homebuying and selling. They can also use the platform to create lighthearted videos that highlight their personalities and build connection with their followers. Engaging content can help real estate agents stand out, lead to more business and increase their exposure in the real estate market.

In addition, TikTok has various creative tools and features, such as filters and music, that can help real estate agents make their videos more visually appealing and engaging. These features help grab the attention of potential clients and help real estate agents showcase their properties uniquely and memorably.

Overall, TikTok is a valuable tool for real estate agents who want to connect with potential clients, build their brand, and showcase their listings and expertise creatively and engagingly.

1. Daniel Heider – @heider_realestate

This account has the most beautiful home tours from luxury properties in the Washington, D.C., area. Check out Daniel Heider’s other social accounts for even more gorgeous footage.

2. Niusha Walker – @niushawalker

Niusha Walker is a luxury real estate agent creating helpful real estate videos, especially for agents in the luxury sector of the industry.

3. Karli Schiller – @karlischillerrealtor

Karli Schiller is based in Illinois and publishes helpful, educational videos for buyers and sellers alike.

4. Byron Lazine – @byronlazine

Byron Lazine is a popular content creator here on Inman and across the internet — and TikTok is no exception. His videos are insightful and helpful to agents of all levels in real estate.

5. Melanie Hernandez – @melsellsfl

Melanie Hernandez brings all the south Florida content and breathtaking properties. Follow her for amazing homes and scenery and some good advice, too.

6. Tanisha Owens – @tanisha.owens

Tanisha Owens is based in South Carolina and gives great insights and advice to anyone in the real estate space with a humorous take.

7. Sean Bautista – @sean.bautista

Sean Bautista has all the industry advice you need to create passive income with real estate investments.

8. Anya Ettinger – @aserealty

Anya Ettinger provides plenty of real estate updates and advice in easy-to-consume, authentic videos, showing how simple it can be to just get in front of the camera and talk to your audience.

9. Omer Reshid – @omerreshid_

Omer Reshid is a self-proclaimed Gen Z Realtor and provides helpful and inspiring real estate information for his peers and hopeful buyers everywhere.

10. Tat Londono – @tatlondono

Tat Londono is a real estate coach who is already popular around the internet and TikTok is no different. Helpful and inspiring videos among important and insightful updates on the real estate world dominate this TikTok feed.

11. Glennda Baker – @glenndabaker

Glennda Baker is another very popular content creator and well-known throughout the real estate industry. Her account shares her signature style of wisdom, wit and southern charm.

12. Aviva Sonenreich – @avivarealestate

Want to learn more about commercial real estate? This is the TikTok account to follow.

13. Steevie Soucie – @steeviesoucie

Steevie Soucie shows properties, gives advice and educates buyers and sellers all while looking glamorous.

14. Kail Walker – @kailxwalker

Follow Kail Walker and see why he was named one of the National Association of Realtors 30 Under 30. His content shows how to package good information with swag and style.

15. WayUp Media Real Estate – @wayupmedia

Looking for some ideas on how to show a property with digital media? This account has all of the inspiration you need.

16. Morgan Reed – @morganreed_realestate

Follow Morgan Reed for the real estate tips, but stay for the humor and fitness.

17. Drake Abshire – @realestate_drake

Drake Abshire is creating videos packed with helpful advice for buyers and sellers from beautiful Lafayette, Louisiana.

18. Jimmy Burgess – @jimmyburgess.cgo

Burgess is well-known for his popular Inman column and his helpful videos on YouTube, and is sharing his knowledge on TikTok now too.

19. Eli Jones – @itselijones

We all know how important good photos are in real estate. Eli Jones teaches you how to take great photos and even make money while doing it.

20. Ed Stulak – @realtoroftiktok

Ed Stulak is exposing myths about real estate agents and pulling back the curtain to show how life is when you work in real estate, including plenty of humor.

21. Carys Eccleshall – @caryseccleshall

Real estate coaching advice is what makes this account helpful, but the tips on content creation and even using TikTok stand out.

22. Dawn and Molly – @indianahomegirls

Dawn and Molly are a slice of life from Indiana and are both relatable and inspiring.

23. Jennifer Grandjean – @estateofjenn

Jennifer Grandjean is an engaging real estate coach offering all the advice you need to grow your business.

Another great aspect of using TikTok in your real estate social media marketing is that the content used there can easily be repurposed elsewhere, like Instagram Reels and YouTube shorts, so be sure to check out these creators on other platforms, as well.

