The Altman Brothers Team, a fixture of Orange County luxury real estate, has signed on to a new multi-year contract with Douglas Elliman, the firm announced on Thursday.

Led by Josh, Matt and Heather Altman, the team is known for their appearance on Bravo’s “Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles” and has consistently been one of Douglas Elliman’s top-performing teams. Since the beginning of 2021, The Altman Brothers Team has brought in $3.6 billion in transactions, and in the last 24 months alone has brought in more than $2.5 billion, averaging approximately $100 million per month in sales.

Josh Altman told Inman the terms of the new contract — including how many years it would last — could not be disclosed.

“The Altman Brothers represent the pinnacle of success and we are fortunate to count them as Elliman agents,” Howard M. Lorber, executive chairman of Douglas Elliman, said in a statement. “Josh, Matt and Heather are known for selling and marketing some of the world’s most iconic properties. Their uncompromising professionalism and tenacious drive has fueled their rapid rise to become one of the most successful teams in Los Angeles real estate, year after year. We look forward to their continued growth and success at Douglas Elliman.”

“With over two billion dollars in sales volume for two consecutive years, Josh, Matt and Heather have blazed new trails and reached rare heights in residential real estate sales,” Scott Durkin, president and CEO of Douglas Elliman Realty, said in a statement. “With million-dollar transactions on their table each day, they have changed the game of Los Angeles real estate. Their extensive market knowledge, experience and connections, both nationally and globally, have propelled their massive success, and I am confident that they will continue to raise the bar in the years to come.”

Douglas Elliman’s unmatched support of their team paired with its truly global reach — particularly due to its partnership with London-based Knight Frank — made the decision to sign a new multi-year deal with the firm a no-brainer, Josh Altman told Inman.

“We have a very well-known brand, globally — of course, we really had every option out there in order to do whatever next move we wanted,” Altman said. “But at the end of the day, it came down to the fact that the support that we get on every level, and in every aspect of our business, showed us loyalty from [Douglas Elliman], and we appreciate that.”

The Altman Brothers Team joined Douglas Elliman in 2015 when the brokerage first began expanding into California. The firm honored the team in 2023 as the No. 1 large team nationwide in its annual Ellie Awards, which recognizes top-producing agents.

“We were among the first agents to join Douglas Elliman when it expanded to California,” Matt Altman said in a statement. “As the firm’s Western Region grew, we grew right along with it. Now, as we enter this new phase of our journey with Elliman, we are truly just getting started!”

The team closed the priciest sale in Orange County last year with a $55 million property in Crystal Cove, which is also the third most expensive sale to ever hit Orange County.

The Altman Brothers Team is also in the process of launching a brand new office in Newport Beach in the neighborhood of Corona Del Mar, which marks its second standalone location in California. “They’ve been a huge support in us expanding to the Newport Beach office,” Josh Altman added.

“The Altmans are a force to reckon with and it has been a privilege to partner with Josh, Matt and Heather as they continue to scale their business to even greater heights,” Stephen H. Kotler, CEO of Douglas Elliman Realty’s Western Region, said in a statement. “I am extremely proud of them and look forward to our next chapter full of more expansion, more price records and more personal bests.”

“Douglas Elliman is a class apart when it comes to fostering and supporting teams like ours,” Heather Altman said. “We are constantly empowered with the best tools, the best branding and a fabulous leadership team with an agent-first attitude. Elliman is our home, and we look forward to our continued, shared success.”

