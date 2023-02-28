With the new location in Outaouais, the luxury brokerage continues to strengthen its reach across Canada. This marks The Agency’s 13th office located throughout the provinces of Quebec, Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia.

Luxury brokerage The Agency has launched a new franchise office in the Outaouais region of Quebec, the brokerage has informed Inman.

The office marks the brokerage’s 13th office in Canada and its 76th location across the globe. Managing Partners Maxime Damour and John M. Faratro are leading efforts at the new office.

“We’re thrilled to continue to expand our presence in Canada with the launch of our new franchise in Outaouais,” Mauricio Umansky, founder and CEO of The Agency, said in a statement. “Our partners Maxime Damour and John M. Faratro are the perfect duo to lead our efforts in the region as incredible stewards of our unique brand and culture.”

With the new location in Outaouais, The Agency continues to strengthen its reach across Canada. Previously, the brokerage had several existing offices located throughout the following provinces: Quebec, Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia. The Agency’s most recent expansion outside of the U.S. was in Mallorca, Spain.

“Our strategic expansion in Canada has been unprecedented as we continue to feed the demand around the world for a luxury brand like The Agency,” Jim Ramsay, executive vice president of franchise sales at The Agency, said in a statement. “We’re thrilled to work with Maxime Damour and John M. Faratro as we showcase our world-class offerings to buyers and sellers throughout the Outaouais region.”

Damour’s appointment in Outaouais builds on his existing relationship with The Agency as managing partner of The Agency Ottawa. With over 13 years of industry experience, Damour specializes in preconstruction and leasing, working closely with both residential and developer clients.

Before getting into real estate, Damour ran a successful waterski school with his two brothers starting at the ripe age of 17, building on his success as a competitive waterskier.

“We are delighted to expand The Agency into Outaouais,” Damour said in a statement. “With its natural beauty and close proximity to Ottawa, we think it’s poised to be a perfect fit for The Agency’s white glove service and world-class brand.”

Faratro likewise comes to The Agency Outaouais from another managing position at the brokerage, as managing partner at The Agency Montréal. He also has strong inroads with the real estate development community, having participated in more than $150 million in development projects and commercial real estate transactions, as well as having founded urban residential development company Struktur Real Estate Developments in 2010.

Additionally, Faratro is a chartered real estate broker and Agency Executive Officer and member of Organisme d’autoréglementation du courtage immobilier du Québec, as well as of the Greater Montreal Real Estate Board and of the Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers.

“It’s exciting to be a part of The Agency’s growth in Canada as we open our new office in Outaouais,” Faratro said in a statement. “We look forward to bringing The Agency brand to this thriving community that we know will embrace our unique culture and business.”

The new office is located at 15 Rue Jos-Montferrand, Gatineau, Quebec.

Email Lillian Dickerson