Rezora will leverage artificial intelligence to personalize email based on client segmentation and property interests, as well as enhance listing narratives, according to an announcement.

Email marketing company Rezora is it the latest company to partner with OpenAI, the artificial intelligence research laboratory and developer of ChatGPT, in a bid to integrate the prompt-driven AI tool to help agents devise email campaigns, according to an announcement last week.

ChatGPT’s ability to quickly create relevant marketing content continues to benefit the real estate industry, whose practitioners are often tasked with business-critical writing projects, namely property descriptions.

Rezora works primarily with real estate agents and brokerages.

“The integration is designed to help real estate professionals save time and resources, improve open rates, click-through rates and overall engagement, all while enhancing the effectiveness of their marketing efforts,” company executives said in a statement.

ChatGPT will be put to work on behalf of users in a number of ways, including property narratives. Rezora will also leverage AI to further personalize email based on client segmentation, preferences and property interests, according to the announcement.

Reviewed by Inman in 2015, Rezora will empower users to analyze campaign performance with ChatGPT as well.

Constant Contact, also a common email marketing partner to the real estate industry, announced its own AI campaign creator this week. Restb.ai, a company that has been providing computer vision for years, a form of AI that reads property images, has secured a number of critical industry partnerships of late, including Black Knight.

Real estate CRM PlanteRE announced a Chat GPT integration in January this year, as did RESAAS and website development firm, Real Estate Webmasters.

The AI partnership trend appears to be moving full steam ahead despite growing concerns in the greater business world about its evolving capabilities.

The second installment of Inman’s “Handbook on Artificial Intelligence,” released earlier this week, detailed the risks of AI-fueled image adjustments alongside its benefits. Agents are deploying it for headshots and property picture enhancement, among other uses.

“One contentious issue surrounding AI image generators revolves around how much their products pull from existing work,” the Handbook stated. “In some case, AI images have even included what looks like the signatures of real life artists, prompting concerns that the bots are plagiarizing — and eating up the business of — real people. Such concerns have since prompted multiple lawsuits, and it remains to be seen how intellectual property laws might ultimately apply to the gamut of AI art.“

While image enhancement is only one use of AI within the greater context of marketing, LocalizeOS is putting it to use for better property search and client service.

“It’s being integrated into all aspects of our personal and professional lives,” LocalizeOS CEO Omer Granot said at Inman Connect New York in January. “Automation and scripting is one thing, but now human-centered AI, such as what Localize AI is based on, can understand the sentiment and combine that with historical data so that the machine has learned how to create thoughtful responses from free-form text.This enables our technology to support the real estate community early in the transaction funnel while amplifying their reach to the greatest scope possible.”

Rezora is based in Boulder, CO and provides a number of email services and tactics for real estate agents, ranging from initial lead-gen to long-term relationship sustainability. It also offers social media and web display advertising.

