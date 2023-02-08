RESAAS said it’s going to put the software to work on property descriptions to help users at the Premium and Ultimate account levels get over creative hurdles and more efficiently tackle general marketing tasks.

Enterprise real estate software company RESAAS is adopting the capabilities of Open AI’s ChatGPT software to improve customer marketing, according to a Feb. 8 announcement sent to Inman.

RESAAS said it’s going to put the software to work on property descriptions helping users at the Premium and Ultimate account levels get over creative hurdles and more efficiently tackle general marketing tasks.

“By combining the cutting-edge technology of ChatGPT with the vast amount of unique real estate data RESAAS generates, we are able to provide a valuable tool to help RESAAS agents succeed in an increasingly competitive market,” said CEO Tom Rossiter in the announcement.

The bot’s capabilities, which extend beyond content creation, have become a major talking point around how artificial intelligence can benefit real estate agents. While not sentient or capable of making its own decisions, ChatGPT and its category of products can rapidly speed up how people write sales and marketing collateral.

Agents need merely enter a few key details about properties to receive grammatically correct and detailed narratives for use in website marketing and MLS descriptions.

A number of applications for business automation in real estate exist, and to date, has been mainly a tool for chat-based lead capture, nurture and qualification, or using dynamic Q&A formats to determine how serious a person is about buying or selling.

Numerous brokerages and proptechs are putting forms of automation to work in property search, namely Google-backed Doss, Localize and Zillow. The brokerage Torri Homes combines chat automation with in-house representatives to improve the home-search experience, as does New York City-based Luke.

PlanetRE deployed Open AI to help generate visuals for social media and marketing outreach using natural language queries, Inman reported. Contributor Bernice Ross used ChatGPT to suggest a 12-month marketing plan for a new listing, and Inman tested its ability to recap the 2022 real estate market.

Vancouver, CN-based RESAAS offers a number of software solutions for the real estate industry, including its more practitioner-facing RealTimeMLS, BrokerOS (operating system) and referral system, all of which rest on more efficient communication of property and transaction information throughout its network of customers. It’s also a data provider to other services and the industry at large.

The company states it serves more than 500,000 real estate agents in 160 countries.

