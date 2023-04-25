SentriLock, the home access technology company used by Realtors nationwide, has selected property real estate analytics company Plunk to provide users with dynamic market reports on homes scheduled for showing.

The integration is now live within SentriLock’s mobile app, and activating it displays a series of visual breakdowns on home valuation and adjacent market activity within a specific home’s market.

Plunk President and co-founder David Bluhm said his company is naturally thrilled about the SentriLock integration, and that he’s equally excited about the market insight the app’s users will receive through his company’s unique approach to presenting data.

“Plunk empowers [agents] to better serve their clients with real-time insights that allow their clients to make more fully informed, confident decisions,” Bluhm said. “We’re delivering a powerful combination of two fundamental agent tools.”

More than a half-million real estate agents use the SentriLock app, the announcement reads.

SentriLock’s app pairs with its lockboxes, giving users in-pocket access to information about the home scheduled to be shown. The advantages are many, especially for agents in the midst of multiple showings, saddled with outdated market reports or when asked to step in on a showing. Combined with Plunk’s data visuals, agents can now educate clients at the point of engagement — the home’s doorstep.

“Our focus right now is to become more than just a lockbox provider in the steps of the transaction, and to make a bigger place for ourselves as a true industry partner and collaborator with our Agents, Brokers, MLS organizations, and the other real estate technology companies all doing great work for homebuyers and sellers,“ Andrew Sims, vice president of revenue at SentriLock, said in a statement.

Plunk’s integration will offer looks into days on market, remaining market inventory, sales vs. list price and other pertinent performance critiques of the housing market. It covers more than 104 million homes, with a range of prospective upgrade projects to arrive at a potential future value.

Plunk entered the industry providing data primarily on construction project costs and post-completion valuations. While that remains core to its value proposition, the company’s ability to process critical data quickly is helping it move into other market categories and integrate with like proptechs, and led it to release an API in February of this year for that exact purpose.

It has connections in place with DropOffer, Calque and SphereBuilder, and Plunk told Inman in an email that more are coming.

In October 2022, the company was selected by The MLS/CLAW (Combined LA, Westside), a large multiple listing service in southern California, to provide home-value analytics to its members.

The Seattle-based company raised $6.5 million in May 2021 in a round led by Seattle-based Unlock Ventures, including Sony Innovation Fund, Plug and Play Ventures, Vectr Fintech Partners and Second Century Ventures (the strategic investment arm of the National Association of Realtors).

