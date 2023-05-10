In these times, double down — on your skills, on your knowledge, on you. Join us Aug. 8-10 at Inman Connect Las Vegas to lean into the shift and learn from the best. Get your ticket now for the best price.

The past year has seen a huge amount of economic tumult.

Rates are up, home sales are down, and the booming days of the early coronavirus pandemic are long gone.

But that doesn’t mean every market in the U.S. is the same. In fact, if anything the housing market in the U.S. has become a patchwork, with some hot markets cooling and some cool markets heating up.

To help get a sense of whether your local market leans in favor of sellers or buyers, Inman created the quiz below. It runs through a series of questions about things like days on market and seller concessions. Fill it out, see where you’re at, and let us know in the comments if you agree with the results.

