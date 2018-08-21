For $24.6 million, you can buy the home of one of the most respected actors in Hollywood — Meryl Streep just put her Tribeca penthouse on the market.

Placed at the very top of New York’s prestigious River Lofts Tower, the apartment is a 3,944-square-foot penthouse wonder with four bedrooms, floor-to-ceiling windows, and a wraparound flowered terrace offering a view onto the city skyline.

Meryl Streep, whose decades-long career in films like Sophie’s Choice and Kramer vs. Kramer earned her three Academy awards, purchased the home with husband Don Gummer for $10.13 million in 2006.

Every room in the penthouse has a stunning view of the city and leads to the outside — the library looks onto the Hudson River, the terrace looks over Jersey City while the master bedroom overlooks the boats docking in New York Harbor.

“Floor to ceiling windows, and the ability to step out onto the terrace from nearly every room make this lovely, comfortable apartment a constant pleasure,” the listing reads.

Streep’s former penthouse was designed as a private retreat in the middle of the city — a private elevator and skylit entrance hall lead into an open living room with triple glazed windows, a modern fireplace and Brazilian walnut plank floor.

Every detail is done in simple, elegant style befitting the famous actor — the skylight in the walk-in closet, floating bookshelves, modern artwork, a green and blue glass chandelier and, naturally, plenty of flowering plants.

Streep’s long-time agents, Jan Hashey and Steve Halprin of Douglas Elliman, are now tasked with listing Streep’s former home.

As for the three-time Oscar winner, Streep and her husband have already moved on to one of their other properties — in late 2017, the pair purchased a stylish mid-century home in Pasadena for $3.6 million.

