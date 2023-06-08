Happy Grasshopper, a content marketing solution, is adding gift-giving to its services thanks to a partnership with Maryland-based Marigold & Grey, a full-service artisan gifting company.

Happy Grasshopper, a content marketing solution, is adding gift-giving to its services thanks to a partnership with Maryland-based Marigold & Grey, a full-service artisan gifting company popular with real estate agents.

The company, which sends countless emails every day to more than 37 million contacts under management, will now offer gift boxes with accompanying handwritten cards that can be blasted out to anyone in a database with a physical address, according to a June 5 announcement. Agents can also create branded items with Marigold & Grey’s “Add-Your-Own-Logo” program.

The service is available to single users and team and brokerage accounts, according to the announcement. Payments will be collected by the credit card on file for the former, and members of teams or those under brokerage accounts will enter individual forms of payment.

Happy Grasshopper CEO Dan Stewart said the company decided on a full integration with the company’s retail interface instead of merely an affiliate or discount-based relationship.

“With this integration, our members now have an additional multi-channel opportunity to start and continue meaningful conversations with their clients and prospects,” Stewart said. “Happy Grasshopper is always looking for ways to help our users connect with their database and nurture those relationships.”

Closing gifts remain a steadfast tradition for real estate agents, and Happy Grasshopper envisions this announcement as a way for agents to link both ends of the transaction, from initial lead generation to a memorable, post-closing sign of thanks.

Ideas to send buyers or sellers vary widely, ranging from spa days and nice restaurant gift cards to more simple items, such as monogrammed cutting boards and champagne. Home technology also goes over well, such as video doorbells, wifi-controlled lighting systems and even smartTVs.

Marigold & Grey offers a range of curated gift boxes and themed collections, many of which can be branded and personalized.

Jamie Kutchman Wynne, CEO and Founder of Marigold & Grey, said her company has been working with agents for years, and that its new technology partnership is a great extension of that service.

“We have been helping agents and brokerages stand out from the crowd via artisan gifting since 2014,“ Wynne said. ”We look forward to helping members form deeper connections with their clients and prospects, and achieve even greater success.”

Reviewed in 2022 by Inman, Happy Grasshopper stood out for its emphasis on consistency and message simplicity.

“Agents who work with this company will find that what they teach you is almost more valuable than how they execute on their promise,” the review concluded. “They understand sales, and how to engage curiosity without satiating it. In other words, they give the recipient something of value, and promise more is on the way.”

