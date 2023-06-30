In these times, double down — on your skills, on your knowledge, on you. Join us Aug. 8-10 at Inman Connect Las Vegas to lean into the shift and learn from the best. Get your ticket now for the best price.

An upper-floor unit at 520 Park Avenue on Billionaires’ Row has sold for nearly 20 percent more than the last time it was on the market in 2018, The Wall Street Journal reported.

At $37.5 million, the deal almost makes the apartment’s 2018 price of $31.5 million look paltry.

A company tied to former NorthStar Asset Management CEO and President Albert Tylis sold the property in the off-market deal, according to records. Tylis’ LinkedIn profile shows he left NorthStar Asset Management in 2017 and is now co-founder of the Tylis Family Foundation.

Records show the buyer is the limited liability company Ask 36, which is linked to the address of an attorney’s office in Manhattan.

The unit, which occupies an entire floor, encompasses about 4,600 square feet, according to records. A 2022 design book, “Living with Art,” stated that the apartment’s interior design was done by Samuel Amoia.

The Billionaires’ Row tower was developed by Zeckendorf Development, the team behind 15 Central Park West, and designed by Robert A.M. Stern.

Since sales began at 520 Park at the end of 2015, high-profile buyers have flocked to the property, including investment banker Ken Moelis and the founder of UFC’s former parent company, Zuffa LLC, Frank Fertitta.

Email Lillian Dickerson