Over the past 64 years, Barbie has been everything — an astronaut, an airline pilot, an Olympic gymnast, a ballroom dancer, a fashion designer and the president of the United States.

As the iconic pop culture figure steps into her latest role as a Hollywood starlet, she isn’t letting her red-carpet duties stop her from taking on a new role — real estate magnate. Barbie’s DreamHouse, hosted by sidekick (and boyfriend?) Ken, is now on Airbnb for two, one-day stays for four lucky guests before the movie’s premiere on July 21.

The one-bedroom, one-bathroom house has one-of-a-kind views of the Pacific Ocean, a pink waterslide that takes you directly from the bedroom to a private pool, a technicolor dance floor-turned-skating rink, and a few additional touches from Malibu’s ultimate dude.

“Welcome to my Kendom! While Barbie is away, she has handed over the keys to her Malibu DreamHouse this summer and my room could be yours for the night,” the listing read. “I’ve added a few touches to bring some much-needed Kenergy to the newly renovated and iconic Malibu DreamHouse. Placed perfectly above the beach with panoramic views, this life-size toy pink mansion is a dream come true!”

“I’ve decked out the place with a little more…well, me! I’m more than just beach! My cowboy stuff is great. And horses!,” it added. “Guitars, games and more. And of course, rollerblades, because I literally go nowhere without them. Now, guests can live it up Ken-style for a neon night in Barbie Land – six-pack not included.”

RubyHome founder Tony Mariotti

Airbnb has yet to reveal the cost of staying in the real-life DreamHouse replica; however, Malibu-based boutique brokerage RubyHome estimates Barbie’s fabled, fictional home could sell for eight figures on the for-sale market or garner five-figure monthly revenues in the rental market.

“For the valuation, experts at RubyHome compared the average sale price for comparable Malibu homes with similar amenities, plus an additional premium of 10 percent to estimate the market price for the one-of-a-kind residence,” the report read.

The brokerage’s experts said California Regional MLS (CRMLS) data shows comparable homes in Malibu are currently selling for $9.1 million. But the mansion’s “iconic design” and “cultural value” would add a 10 percent premium, bumping the value up to at least $10 million.

“The price of the doll’s DreamHouse [could be] an eye-watering $10 million — almost three times the average home value in Malibu — or $2,880 per square foot,” the report explained. “If Barbie became a landlord, leasing the property would fetch an estimated $77,412 per month.”

“If sold, Barbie can expect to pay an estimated $780,000 in closing costs,” the report added.

Unsurprisingly, Barbie’s home would only be available to high-net-worth buyers. RubyHome’s team estimated a homebuyer offering a 20 percent down payment on the DreamHouse would need to make a minimum of $2 million a year to afford home costs.

RubyHome founder Tony Mariotti said “Barbie” movie marketing has placed the spotlight on Malibu and stirred up excitement within the real estate community about the final Airbnb listing price.

“Barbie’s marketing has been everywhere this summer. In the build-up to the movie’s release, this unique property appeared on Airbnb, leading eager fans to rush to glimpse the real-life dollhouse, complete with a maximalist Barbie-themed interior,” Mariotti said. “While it certainly won’t be to everyone’s taste, the 3,500 square foot space, views of the Pacific Ocean, private pool, and totally unique design result in a hefty price tag for the property.”

“It will be fascinating to see how much the Airbnb listing makes over the two nights it’s open to guests.”

The booking for Barbie’s DreamHouse opens on July 17 — one week before the movie premiere. In conjunction with the listing, Airbnb will make a one-time donation to Save the Children; a nonprofit that provides learning resources and support to children, families, and communities in 100+ countries.

