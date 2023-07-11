Rick Guerrero says your transactions will be smoother if there’s more collaboration with mortgage loan officers when providing financial information since a Zillow report revealed that agents are sought after and trusted with relevant questions. This will help battle misinformation and empower clients to make informed decisions.

There’s so much misinformation out there right now, which is why it’s so critical to collaborate with mortgage loan officers when providing financial information. In May, Inman published a study from Zillow that shows that most buyers are leaning on their agents rather than the bank for financing information. 

As a mortgage loan officer with extensive experience, here’s my perspective on the topic. 

We are specialists:

  1. With the most up-to-date information
  2. At the pre-approval process
  3. At financing solutions
  4. With access to multiple lenders
  5. At streamlining the process
  6. With guidance for other financial areas for clients
  7. In compliance and regulation

If you want your buyers to have the most accurate information, collaborating with a loan officer is essential. A great loan officer will help you provide the most well-rounded experience for your clients.

Rick Guerrero is the Director of Branch Sales and Strategic Partnerships at US Mortgage Corp. You can follow him on Facebook or connect with him on LinkedIn.

lenders | new agent
Show Comments Hide Comments
Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Only 3 days left to register for Inman Connect Las Vegas before prices go up! Don't miss the premier event for real estate pros.Register Now ×
Limited Time Offer: Get 1 year of Inman Select for $199SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription
×