There’s so much misinformation out there right now, which is why it’s so critical to collaborate with mortgage loan officers when providing financial information. In May, Inman published a study from Zillow that shows that most buyers are leaning on their agents rather than the bank for financing information.

As a mortgage loan officer with extensive experience, here’s my perspective on the topic.

We are specialists:

With the most up-to-date information At the pre-approval process At financing solutions With access to multiple lenders At streamlining the process With guidance for other financial areas for clients In compliance and regulation

If you want your buyers to have the most accurate information, collaborating with a loan officer is essential. A great loan officer will help you provide the most well-rounded experience for your clients.

Rick Guerrero is the Director of Branch Sales and Strategic Partnerships at US Mortgage Corp. You can follow him on Facebook or connect with him on LinkedIn.