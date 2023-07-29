We’re bombarded with negative vibes, flashy headlines and a crazy competitive market, but don’t let that get you down, coach Darryl Davis writes. Instead, remember to keep your eyes peeled for those hidden chances that can turn things around.

We’ve been in the real estate game for quite a while, just like many of you, and let me tell you, we’ve seen countless agents come up against all sorts of roadblocks in their careers. But here’s the thing: What sets the top-notch agents apart is their knack for spotting opportunities even in the face of those challenges.

We did a little digging and came across five exceptional examples of perseverance and determination that we can all aspire to emulate, and we wanted to share them with you.

1. Michael Jordan

Michael Jordan, widely regarded as one of the greatest basketball players of all time, faced setbacks and failures early in his career. What might be surprising to most is that in high school, he was initially cut from the varsity basketball team.

However, Jordan used these painful rejections as the motivation he needed to work harder and improve his skills. As we know, he went on to achieve incredible success, winning six NBA championships and earning numerous accolades. Jordan’s relentless drive and refusal to give up cemented his legacy as a sports icon.

2. Thomas Edison

Thomas Edison, the inventor of the phonograph and the electric light bulb, encountered countless failures and setbacks throughout his journey. Edison famously said, “I have not failed. I’ve just found 10,000 ways that won’t work.”

Despite numerous setbacks, he was determined and continued experimenting until he achieved breakthroughs that revolutionized technology. Edison’s resilience and determination continue to inspire inventors and innovators worldwide.

3. Malala Yousafzai

Malala Yousafzai, a Pakistani activist who was passionate about female education and went on to become history’s youngest Nobel Prize laureate, faced extreme adversity and risked her life for her strong belief that women have the right to be educated, too. At 11, she was banned from attending school, and throughout her teens, she advocated for girls’ education in Pakistan. This drew the attention of the Taliban.

In 2012, she was shot by an assassin, but survived, waking 10 days later in the hospital. Her determination only grew stronger, believing more than ever that she was right to fight for this. Yousafzai continued to advocate for education and women’s rights, becoming a global symbol of courage and resilience in the face of adversity.

4. Steve Jobs

Steve Jobs, the co-founder of Apple Inc., encountered significant setbacks and disappointments throughout his career. In 1985, he was ousted from the company he helped create. However, Jobs never gave up on his vision of creating innovative technology.

He went on to found NeXT Computer and Pixar Animation Studios, which eventually led to his triumphant return to Apple. Jobs revolutionized multiple industries, introducing iconic products like the iPhone and reshaping the way we interact with technology.

5. Maya Angelou

Maya Angelou, a renowned author, poet, and civil rights activist, overcame immense adversity in her early life. She faced racism, childhood trauma, and even a period of muteness. However, through her resilience and determination, Angelou found her voice and went on to become one of the most influential literary figures of the 20th century.

Her works, such as I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings, continue to inspire and empower readers worldwide.

No matter what walk of life you come from, everyone has their own story, their own share of struggles and successes.

There is a powerful quote that is currently unattributed that says, “Everyone you meet in life is fighting a battle you know nothing about.” The ones who finally win that battle are the ones that grow into the pillars of strength that inspire and motivate us, just like these five people have done, and just like you can do for others.