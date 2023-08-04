San Clemente, California’s top broker, Doug Echelberger, and his team of seven agents has moved to Side, where it will operate as Inhabit Real Estate, according to an announcement on Tuesday.

San Clemente’s top-performing broker is moving his team from Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty to Side, according to an announcement Thursday. Doug Echelberger and his team of seven agents and managers will now operate as Inhabit Real Estate.

“Partnering with Side was the perfect solution for our vision of developing a unique, independent real estate company,” Echelberger said.

Echelberger has served San Clemente, Dana Point, and San Juan Capistrano for the past 29 years, first as an agent for First Team Real Estate and then as the founder and CEO of Echelberger Real Estate Group at Surterre Properties.

The CEO moved his team to Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty in 2018, where they’ve specialized in selling commercial, income, land, and investment properties and assisting first-time buyers and senior relocations.

Echelberger has a lifetime sales volume of $2 billion. His current team closed $203 million in sales volume in 2022, which earned them a No. 53 ranking on Real Trends’ 2022 list of the nation’s best small teams.

In addition to growing his team’s productivity, Echelberger said the transition to Side will enable his brokerage to strengthen its philanthropic efforts by joining Pledge 1%, a global nonprofit that enables companies to donate 1 percent of their product, profit, equity, and/or staff time to the charity of their choosing.

“We’ve found a partner who shares our values and understands the importance of trust, community, and exceptional service,” he said. “Side exceeds our expectations, offering the resources, technology, and support we need to thrive.”

Side currently has more than 500 partner agents and brokers nationwide, with the latest additions including high-profile brokers from Compass and Douglas Elliman. The company has spent much of 2023 strengthening its C-suite with hires like Zillow veteran Stephen Capezza and restructuring to provide local, hands-on support for its partners.

“What we’re going to be doing is reorganizing ourselves to take a market-based approach,” Capezza told Inman in May. “In order to be successful in helping real estate professionals grow their business, we’ve got to understand that nuance.”

“It has never been more clear that what truly sets Side apart is you, our community,” he added. “And we are committed to doing everything in our power to make your experience on our platform extraordinary.”

