A pair of top New York City agents has become the latest team to leave Compass on Wednesday.

Charlie Homet and John Brandon launched a boutique brokerage called Archpoint Advisory Partners in partnership with Side. The news was first reported by RealTrends.

Having generated over $500 million in sales, the two had been named top brokers by The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times. They will specialize in brownstone and waterfront properties in Brooklyn and downtown Manhattan.

“Our goal is to bring together like-minded, exceptional brokers who will create highly personalized, tailor-made experiences centered around trust and transparency for all of our future and prospective clients,” Homet said in a statement.

The two said opening a boutique brokerage would allow them to be nimble “while holding the authority and autonomy over decisions” for clients.

Side stays behind the scenes, providing tools for small brokerages to operate in its markets. The company provides brokerages with its platform that includes technology, transaction management, branding and marketing services, public relations, lead generation and more.

“Partnering with Side provides us with the opportunity to redirect our time and energy to solely be focused on our clients, affording us the ability to build long-lasting relationships and facilitate even greater growth in the New York market and beyond,” Brandon said.

This is only the latest high-profile departure from Compass.

Earlier this week, a leading team in South-Central Texas announced it was leaving Compass to form a Sotheby’s affiliate. Last week, a different leading team in New York City left Compass for Corcoran.

In November, Los Angeles luxury agent Aaron Kirman, who generated over $1.6 billion in volume in 2022, left Compass to join Christie’s International Real Estate.

