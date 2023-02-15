Charlie Homet and John Brandon launched a boutique brokerage called Archpoint Advisory Partners in partnership with Side, focusing on properties in Brooklyn and downtown Manhattan.

In these times, double down — on your skills, on your knowledge, on you. Join us Aug. 8-10 at Inman Connect Las Vegas to lean into the shift and learn from the best. Get your ticket now for the best price.

A pair of top New York City agents has become the latest team to leave Compass on Wednesday. 

Charlie Homet and John Brandon launched a boutique brokerage called Archpoint Advisory Partners in partnership with Side. The news was first reported by RealTrends.

Having generated over $500 million in sales, the two had been named top brokers by The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times. They will specialize in brownstone and waterfront properties in Brooklyn and downtown Manhattan.

“Our goal is to bring together like-minded, exceptional brokers who will create highly personalized, tailor-made experiences centered around trust and transparency for all of our future and prospective clients,” Homet said in a statement.

 The two said opening a boutique brokerage would allow them to be nimble “while holding the authority and autonomy over decisions” for clients.

Side stays behind the scenes, providing tools for small brokerages to operate in its markets. The company provides brokerages with its platform that includes technology, transaction management, branding and marketing services, public relations, lead generation and more. 

“Partnering with Side provides us with the opportunity to redirect our time and energy to solely be focused on our clients, affording us the ability to build long-lasting relationships and facilitate even greater growth in the New York market and beyond,” Brandon said.

This is only the latest high-profile departure from Compass.

Earlier this week, a leading team in South-Central Texas announced it was leaving Compass to form a Sotheby’s affiliate. Last week, a different leading team in New York City left Compass for Corcoran.

In November, Los Angeles luxury agent Aaron Kirman, who generated over $1.6 billion in volume in 2022, left Compass to join Christie’s International Real Estate.

Email Taylor Anderson

Compass | websites
Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Only 3 days left to register for Inman Connect Las Vegas before prices go up! Don't miss the premier event for real estate pros.Register Now ×
Limited Time Offer: Get 1 year of Inman Select for $199SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription
×