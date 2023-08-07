Inman Connect is LIVE Aug. 8-10! Join us for impactful interviews, cutting-edge conversations and networking with thousands of real estate pros. Get valuable takeaways to thrive in a rapidly shifting market. Can’t come to Vegas? Register now for a virtual ticket.

Sunday, Aug. 6

Get started: Get into town early? Beat the rush and pick up your badge at the Pinyon Registration Counter (Level 1) anytime from 4 p.m.-7 p.m. local time.

Mix and mingle: Hit up the Luxury Connect Happy Hour in the Cypress Executive Lounge from 7 p.m.-9 p.m. to get a jump start on networking or to reconnect with old friends.

Monday, Aug. 7

Power up: It’s the first full day of sessions, and for those who are staying on for the Inman Connect Las Vegas program, it’s the beginning of an action-packed week of events. So, get the day and week started off on the right foot at the Networking Breakfast in the Main Stage Foyer (Level 1) at 8 a.m.

Don’t-miss morning sessions: The day’s programming officially kicks off at 9 a.m. PST on the Main Stage located in Pinyon 4 (Level 1). With about three hours before the lunch break, here’s what sessions to prioritize in between any other meetings you may be looking forward to.

Brad Inman will welcome Luxury Connect attendees by sharing about his own recent endeavor buying a property in Paris in order to kick off a conversation about the trend to purchase real estate overseas.

will welcome Luxury Connect attendees by sharing about his own recent endeavor buying a property in Paris in order to kick off a conversation about the trend to purchase real estate overseas. After Inman’s welcome, stick around to hear from industry stalwarts Gary Gold , Joyce Rey and Paul Benson about how to keep your status as a dealmaker even when the market hits a slump. Whether a recession, a “soft landing” or something else is headed our way, get prepared by heeding the advice of these experts.

, and about how to keep your status as a dealmaker even when the market hits a slump. Whether a recession, a “soft landing” or something else is headed our way, get prepared by heeding the advice of these experts. When life gives you low inventory, look beyond the MLS. Hear from Ben Belack , Carrie Wells and Brett Dickinson about how to leverage off-market listings and use them as a strategy to level up your business.

, and about how to leverage off-market listings and use them as a strategy to level up your business. Trying to break into a new tier of luxury? Take the advice of the experts — Gary Gold, Jean Merkelbach, Stuart Vetterick and Carrie McCormick — to learn how to attract new luxury clientele who are transacting in higher price points, and set a new standard for yourself.

Afternoon experiences: Several of Monday afternoon’s luxury experiences are already sold out, including How to Court Celeb and Athlete Clients at Dolby Live at Park MGM and Best Tactics to Market Your Luxury Listing at the Cirque Show at O at Bellagio. Consider snagging tickets to the following experiences, while you still can!

Learn how to leverage art as a luxury asset by joining a tour of the Aria and MGM’s art installations , and learning from the accompanying conversation with Stephanie Anton , Jon Grauman and Ben Belack , as well as MCQ Fine Art’s Michele Quinn and MGM Resorts’ Demecina Beehn.

, and learning from the accompanying conversation with , and , as well as MCQ Fine Art’s Michele Quinn and MGM Resorts’ Demecina Beehn. Gain insights into luxury sustainability with an insider in-store look at the technologies and sustainable practices utilized in Stella McCartney’s latest handbag and accessories line made with plant-based fabrics, led by LUXUS Design Build’s Michael Gardner and eXp Realty’s Carolyn Merchant.

Nightcap: Join other Luxury Connect attendees at a stunning private Las Vegas residence for food, drinks, conversation and design inspiration at a Luxury Reception from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. Shuttle service will be provided from the Aria Tour Lobby starting at 5:30 p.m.

Ready for a night out on the town? Fortunately, the Aria is right in the middle of all the action.

Lovers of fine dining will find the options in Vegas to be plentiful, with gems like upscale sushi/sashimi spot Mizumi, José Andrés’ Bazaar Meat, and the Parisian-inspired Bardot Brasserie all a quick cab ride — or closer — away, not to mention many more options that span all kinds of different cuisines.

Blue Man Group is performing at the nearby Luxor Hotel & Casino, expert illusionist David Copperfield will be at the MGM Grand just across Las Vegas Boulevard, and Cirque du Soleil’s Kà will also be at the MGM Grand to start, but that’s just a sampling of entertainment that awaits.

Tuesday, Aug. 8

Finish strong: After breakfast, savor the last few hours of luxury sessions that will conclude at 10:30 a.m.

Hear all about the best luxury sales strategies from the greats to help increase your net income and add more fun into the transaction. Gary Gold , Dolly Lenz , Jenny Lenz and Nita Rapp will lead the conversation.

, , and will lead the conversation. What’s the best way to build a luxury team? There’s no better trio to ask than Kofi Nartey , Jonathan Spears and Dawn McKenna who will discuss team culture and scaling, among other team topics, to wrap up the day’s programming.

, and who will discuss team culture and scaling, among other team topics, to wrap up the day’s programming. Don’t miss the Inman Golden I Awards ceremony, where luxury real estate’s finest will be presented with the industry’s most coveted awards. Tune in starting around 9:45 a.m. at the Exploration Stage in Bristlecone Ballroom 6 (Level 1).

Head on over to ICLV: Did Luxury Connect only whet your appetite for more industry learning and networking? Head on over to Inman Connect Las Vegas, which continues through Aug. 10.

