Mauricio Umansky, the charismatic CEO and founder of luxury brokerage The Agency, is adding yet another reality TV show to his resume: Dancing with the Stars.

Umansky has long appeared on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alongside his now-separated wife, Kyle Richards, and broke out last year with his own real estate-themed Netflix reality series Buying Beverly Hills. Appearing in a show that involves competitive dancing is an entirely new arena for the real estate broker, however, The Agency told Inman.

The cast for Season 32 of Dancing with the Stars was announced on Good Morning America on Wednesday.

“We can definitely expect to see the family cheering me on,” Umansky told GMA hosts. “We were all on our family vacation in Italy and I told them all I was doing this and they were so excited — my girls, my wife, everybody is going to be there and we’re going to have a ton of fun.”

News broke in July that Umansky and Richards had been separated for a while, but remain married and live under the same roof.

“We’re hanging in there, we’re working through all of our things, which everybody knows about, and we’re just taking it day by day,” Umansky told ET recently.

A representative for The Agency told Inman that Umansky has never taken dance lessons before, so the experience is an entirely new one for the CEO. His professional dance partner will be Emma Slater, an English-American dancer and choreographer who has been involved with Dancing with the Stars since Season 14 aired in 2012. Slater began as a troupe dancer and was promoted to one of the featured professional dancers in Season 17.

Umansky will appear on the show alongside several well-known celebrities including Barry Williams (Greg Brady from The Brady Bunch), Alyson Hannigan (Lily Aldrin from How I Met Your Mother), Tyson Beckford (a judge on America’s Next Top Model), musician Jason Mraz and more. The new season begins on Sept. 26 on ABC and Disney+, with next-day viewing on Hulu.

Celebrities in the real estate industry who have appeared on Dancing with the Stars in the past include Shark Tank’s Barbara Corcoran and Property Brothers’ Drew Scott.

