Compass has recruited 15 agents from an Ocean City, New Jersey, RE/MAX franchise, 10 of whom will serve as principal agents. The new recruits represent $136 million in 2022 sales volume.

No one can predict the future of real estate, but you can prepare. Find out what to prepare for and pick up the tools you’ll need at the immersive Virtual Inman Connect online Nov. 1-2, 2023. And don’t miss Inman Connect New York on Jan. 23-25, 2024, where AI, capital and more will be center stage. Bet big on the roaring future, and join us at Connect.

Fifteen top-producing real estate agents have left RE/MAX At the Shore for Compass, expanding the NYC-based brokerage’s Ocean City, New Jersey, office to 70 agents. The recruits, 10 of whom are now principal agents, represent $136 million in 2022 sales volume — adding to Compass’s dominance in the Greater Philadelphia and South Jersey market.

The new hires include principal agents Ronald Gifford, Daniel Maimone, Craig Troilo, Peter Adams, The Feinstein Group’s Kurt Feinstein and Zachery Feinstein, Bob Pitera, Kevin Kozak, Michael Bushong, and Robert Bond.

“For 26 years, we have grown our business and earned the respect of the community we serve,” Feinstein said in a prepared statement. “Now, there is a new innovator in the industry, and this move is about enhancing our service and setting ourselves up for long-term success.”

Compass said expanding Compass Ocean City is key to serving consumers in the Greater Philadelphia area, as the Jersey shore — which includes Ocean City, Atlantic City, Asbury Park and several other notable cities — is a robust second-home market.

“It is also home to a sizable and growing year-round population – representing an exciting opportunity for Compass to expand its footprint in a coveted market,” the release said of future growth opportunities in Ocean City.

Compass has steadily grown its presence along the Shore since 2019, when The Hugh Merkle Team joined in Avalon, The Novelli Team joined in Margate, Laricks Real Estate joined in Sea Isle City, and Eric Booth and The Shore Team bolstered the brokerage’s Ocean City office.

The brokerage was unable to share updated sales statistics for its Greater Philadelphia operations; however, a Jan. 2022 Inman article outlined Compass’ bold growth strategy in the region. The brokerage kicked 2022 off with several high-profile team additions, something Compass MidStates President Jeff Bedard credited to CEO and co-founder Robert Reffkin’s focus on technology.

“Our business strategy is simply to provide the top real estate professionals with the best technology, tools and staff to help grow their business, and the exceptional leaders we are adding to the team will help accelerate this strategy and make a bigger impact in Philadelphia, in the suburbs, and throughout Central and Southern New Jersey,” Bedard told the Philadelphia CityBiz in 2021.

Compass’ tech stack has broadened since 2022, with the company inching closer to its goal of creating the industry’s first all-in-one technology platform for agents and consumers.

Compass unveiled Performance Tracker this summer and further optimized its three-year-old artificial intelligence-powered Likely-to-Sell tool that pinpoints homeowners most likely to sell their homes in the next 12 months. Since the product’s release in June 2020, nearly 8 percent of Likely-to-Sell recommendations given every month have been listed on the market within 12 months, Compass said.

“We are excited to welcome talented agents who, along with our technology platform and support, will be able to create amazing experiences for their clients,” Compass President of Growth and Communications Rory Golod said in a written statement.

Email Marian McPherson