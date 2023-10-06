No one can predict the future of real estate, but you can prepare. Find out what to prepare for and pick up the tools you’ll need at Virtual Inman Connect on Nov. 1-2, 2023. And don’t miss Inman Connect New York on Jan. 23-25, 2024, where AI, capital and more will be center stage. Bet big on the future and join us at Connect.

Despite fumbling his steps and receiving the lowest score of the night from Dancing with the Stars’ judges, The Agency’s Mauricio Umansky managed to dance his way through to survival in the show’s second week.

“Being in the bottom two, I was extremely disappointed,” Umansky told cameras about his performance during the show’s premiere week. “The pressure’s on right now and I need to come and deliver, otherwise I’ll be going home.”

As Umansky and his dance partner Emma Slater recapped their performance from the week prior, the CEO shared how intense the experience had been for him, but also how rewarding it has been for him learning how to dance, especially as he and his wife, Kyle Richards, go through a rough patch.

“Learning how to dance has been an absolutely incredibly thing for me right now with everything I’m going through at home,” Umansky told Slater.

“Keep pushing forward,” Slater encouraged Umansky.

The pair were excited about week two’s “Latin Night” theme, particularly because Umansky lived in Mexico City until he was 6-years-old and later on spent summers there growing up with extended family.

“This is the perfect night for our comeback week,” Umansky said. “No question about it.”

The pair went out on the dance floor and strutted their stuff in a sexy salsa routine, but despite pulling out the charm — including a quick move by Slater to rip open Umansky’s shirt at one point — Umansky visibly fumbled partway through the routine and struggled to get back into step with Slater.

Umansky’s daughters, Alexia Umansky, Farrah Brittany, Sophia Umansky and Portia Umansky could be seen cheering their father on afterwards, as Umansky himself looked disappointed that he had slipped up in a very noticeable way.

“I feel you — it happens to everyone on stage,” judge Bruno Tonioli told Umansky after the performance concluded. “You have one night when it goes wrong. Your intention was good, the Latin lover was out, plenty of tricks, and then you lost your footing and couldn’t quite catch up. Forget about it. Next performance, you start from scratch.”

Judge Carrie Ann Inaba said she thought Umansky recovered well under the circumstances.

“I think that you handled it,” Inaba said. “When you came back, you came back strong.”

Judge Derek Hough added, “A setback sets you up for a comeback, that’s all I’m going to say. But also, let’s look at what you did good, my man. How about that neck lift? Those neck muscles? Let’s go.”

Umansky and Slater earned 12 points from the judges, putting them in last place by the time the judges had scored all contestant for the evening.

But after the audience votes had been tallied, Umansky and Slater managed to avoid being placed in the bottom two scoring teams, which were Jamie Lynn Spears and Alan Bersten, and Adrian Peterson and Britt Stewart. At the end of the night, Spears and Bersten were sent home.

Next week’s theme for Dancing with the Stars is “Motown Night.”

