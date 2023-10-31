A trailer for the new season of the real estate reality TV series suggests that broker Jason Oppenheim feels his LA office’s agents have slacked off during a sluggish market while “the agents in the OC work their asses off.”

Just six months after the release of Season 6, real estate reality TV hit Selling Sunset is returning on Friday, Nov. 3 to Netflix for a new season.

The show that follows agents from The Oppenheim Group’s LA office has become infamous for its drama, glam outfits and real estate eye candy.

When Season 6 wrapped, fresh drama, naturally, was bouncing about the office. There was some serious friction between Chelsea Lazkani and the office’s new agent, Bre Tiesi, which left the two on the outs with each other.

Meanwhile, Chrishell Stause and Nicole Young faced an unresolved conflict in which Young accused Stause of taking credit for her previous home listings and Stause slapped Young back with an accusation of being on drugs. After the season’s drama, Stause also suggested she might take some time away from the luxury brokerage to join her spouse, Australian musician G Flip, while on tour.

Agents from the brokerage’s Newport Beach office, who star in Selling the OC, also made a cameo during the Season 6 finale during an open house for a $7.5 million penthouse listing. On top of it all, Mary Fitzgerald, the brokerage’s vice president, seemed to crack under the pressure of holding everything together while broker Jason Oppenheim was out of town for an extended period.

Meanwhile, Heather Rae El Moussa was expecting a son with husband Tarek El Moussa in Season 6. The mother gave birth in February, and will not be showing up much in Season 7 — against her wishes, it seems — which El Moussa publicly expressed her displeasure about on Instagram.

A trailer for Season 7 suggested that the drama only stood to intensify, with agents getting more competitive about winning listings in a slow market and Oppenheim telling LA office agents that they had become “complacent” while “the agents in the OC work their asses off.”

The trailer also showed an apparent one-on-one with Stause and Oppenheim’s then-girlfriend, Marie-Lou Nurk, in which the model told Stause, “I just feel like, maybe there’s feelings left,” leaving the viewer wondering if she was referring to Stause or Oppenheim himself, since the two used to date. Oppenheim and Nurk broke up in May after the couple determined that trying to maintain the long-distance relationship was too difficult, Page Six reported.

Tiesi, who has a child with Nick Cannon, also seemed poised for a fight and ready to make her mark in Season 7, saying she was a “one-woman show.” The trailer closes with Stause declaring “at the end of the day, the only thing I want is peace,” but among the brokerage’s strong personalities, is peace even possible?

Season 7 of Selling Sunset will feature 11 episodes.

