Jonas and Turner, who have been embroiled in divorce proceedings for about two months, are attempting to offload their Nolita condo for the second time.

Amid the Hollywood couple’s high-profile divorce, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have listed their Manhattan condo for about $6 million, The Hollywood Reporter revealed last week.

The 2,900-square-foot apartment located in an intimate, 11-unit boutique building in Nolita has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

Jonas and Turner bought the condo for $5.6 million in 2018, according to records, prior to their marriage which took place about one year later. The couple then initially listed the property in July 2020 for $6.5 million, The Real Deal reported, but it never sold. The listing saw a price reduction down to $5.9 million in August 2020 and another reduction down to $5.4 million in November 2020 before being taken off the market in 2021.

The unit is accessible by a keyed elevator into a private foyer and features an open-concept design with floor-to-ceiling windows in the main living area. The kitchen includes Imperial Danby marble countertops and Miele appliances. Meanwhile, the primary suite features a 1,450-square-foot landscaped private terrace with city views.

Carl Gambino of The Gambino Group at Compass and Adam Modlin of Modlin Group are representing the listing.

Jonas and Turner have owned numerous luxury properties together over the course of their roughly seven-year relationship.

After their Las Vegas marriage in May 2019, the couple purchased a $14.1 million property in Encino, California, which they sold about two years later for $15.2 million.

They also bought a glass mansion in Miami in the fall of 2021 for $11 million. After redesigning the home’s interior, the couple then listed the property in 2022 for about $17 million. The property finally sold this past August for $15 million.

Jonas, who earned his fame when he and his two brothers were signed on as The Jonas Brothers by Columbia Records, and Turner, who is known for playing the role of Sansa Stark in HBO’s Game of Thrones, started dating in 2016. The couple married in 2019 and have two children together. Jonas filed for divorce at the beginning of September.

