Throughout the week, RETREAT attendees will learn how to develop new business tactics, wield technology more efficiently and stay afloat as guidance around commissions changes in 2024.

The verdict is in — the old way of doing business is over. Join us at Inman Connect New York Jan. 23-25, when together we’ll conquer today’s market challenges and prepare for tomorrow’s opportunities. Defy the market and bet big on your future.

As 2023 winds down, real estate agents are planning ahead to how they can level up business and tackle the market head-on. For agents affiliated with Compass, that likely includes the annual RETREAT, which runs Nov. 14-16 in San Diego.

More than 2,000 agents and executives will close in on the Marriott Marquis San Diego to hear from Compass leadership about the state of the market and the real estate industry as they gather tools to take them into the new year.

New York Times best-selling author and host of the podcast On Purpose Jay Shetty will also speak during a keynote address on Tuesday.

“Our agents are our company’s core; when they speak, we listen,” Compass CEO Robert Reffkin said in a statement. “Their choice for our retreat destination was San Diego, and you can easily understand why. Not only is it an appealing location and thriving real estate hub — it is also home to some of the country’s most talented real estate agents, which we are grateful to have at Compass.”

As real estate agents and executives head to San Diego for RETREAT this week, the following are some standout sessions and topics to keep an eye out for.

Finding calm in a chaotic world

Many agents may feel like they’re struggling through their business right now, as high interest rates, low inventory and hesitant clients continue to slow the market down. On top of that, the general state of the world, with wars erupting and natural disasters coming on increasingly — not to mention an election year ahead — might make anyone anxious.

That’s where Jay Shetty’s wisdom can come in to help agents center and refocus their lives. The former monk, who is now a podcast host and author of Think Like a Monk and Eight Rules of Love, will kick off Compass’ RETREAT, alongside CEO Robert Reffkin, starting the event off on a high note.

Key sessions

Tuesday, Nov. 14: Welcome and Keynote, 3:30-7:00 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 15: Fireside Chat with Benis and Robert, 9:15-9:45 a.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 15: The Ever-Elusive Work-Life Balance, 10:00-10:40 a.m. or 1:00-1:40 p.m.

Running an intentional real estate business

As third-quarter earnings results have rolled in over the last few weeks, Compass fared better than some, trimming its losses significantly from the year before and improving its free cash flow to $12 million, despite seeing a slight dip in revenue.

At the Compass RETREAT, the brokerage will work to pass on that kind of positive progress to agents in a variety of ways. A symposium on referral business, a panel on how to strategically run your business, and other sessions revolving around setting goals and tracking progress, communication techniques, and how to break into the luxury market will all provide tools and tactics to agents working to refine their business in an intentional way.

Key sessions

Wednesday, Nov. 15: Symposium: Build Your Referral Business, 10:00-11:35 a.m. or 1:00-2:35 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 15: Run Your Business Like a Business, 10:00-10:40 a.m. or 1:00-1:40 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 15: The New Business Plan: How to Create Effective Outcomes and Avoid Goal Fatigue, 10:00-10:40 a.m. or 1:00-1:40 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 15: How to Break into Luxury and Raise Your Price Point, 10:55-11:35 a.m. or 1:55-2:35 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 15: Agent as a CEO 2.0: Increase Productivity with Human Connection, 10:55-11:35 a.m. or 1:55-2:35 p.m.

Looking ahead to 2024

Compass’ ability to make positive improvements during an uncertain market had Reffkin saying the firm would see “even greater success” when the market eventually improves. Those Compass agents who also put the work in now will likewise experience the payoff of that investment in 2024.

As the market continues to shift in the new year and potential regulation changes as a result of several major commission lawsuits stand to make waves, agents will need to stay on top of these changes. Compass Chief Real Estate Strategist Mark McLaughlin will guide Compass agents through a session on some of these topics so that they can feel confident about their business in 2024. A symposium on how to thrive in any market will also help agents identify specific tactics to take with them into a successful year ahead.

Key sessions

Wednesday, Nov. 15: The Future of the Industry and Client Representation, 10:55-11:35 a.m. or 1:55-2:35 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 16: Symposium: Thrive in Any Market, 1:00-2:35 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 16: Create Email and Video Content That Generates Business, 1:00-1:40 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 16: Negotiation Strategies: Tough Conversations With Buyers, Listing Agents and Sellers, 1:55-2:35 p.m.

Effectively wielding technology

Compass is known for its proprietary tech platform, and the brokerage prides itself on its ability to provide agents and their clients with specialized tech tools to smooth out transactions.

At the Compass RETREAT, therefore, the power of technology will be a key topic of discussion. Top Compass agents and executives will share with the event’s attendees tips for how to use technology to better serve them in their business. Additionally, Compass Head of Engineering Shay Artzi will also unveil AI features on the Compass Platform that will be available exclusively to RETREAT attendees.

Key sessions

Wednesday, Nov. 15: How to Use Compass Tech to Win Business, 10:00-10:40 a.m., 10:55-11:35 a.m., 1:00-1:40 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 16: Supercharge Your Business With AI, 1:00-1:40 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 16: Exclusive AI Launch at Compass, 1:55-2:35 p.m.

Email Lillian Dickerson