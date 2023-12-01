The marketing executive spent eight years at Vogue before transitioning into real estate and was instrumental in the founding of Compass’ luxury division.

The verdict is in — the old way of doing business is over. Join us at Inman Connect New York Jan. 23-25, when together we’ll conquer today’s market challenges and prepare for tomorrow’s opportunities. Defy the market and bet big on your future.

Florida-based ONE Sotheby’s International Realty has brought on marketing specialist Lena Johnson as chief marketing officer, the brokerage announced on Thursday.

Over the course of her more than 15-year career, Johnson has held senior marketing roles at noteworthy companies like Vogue, Newsweek’s The Daily Beast and, most recently, Compass.

“Lena’s expertise and fresh marketing approach aligns with our vision to deliver forward-thinking strategies that elevate the client and agent experience,” Daniel de la Vega, president of ONE Sotheby’s, said in a statement. “She is incredibly talented and we are confident that she will contribute meaningfully to the continued success of the ONE Sotheby’s International Realty brand.”

Johnson’s marketing career started at The Daily Beast, and after three years with the media outlet, Vogue came knocking. Johnson spent eight years with the fashion and lifestyle magazine as senior director of sales and marketing for the U.S., U.K. and France. She credits those years with the magazine as formative ones in learning how to build a marketing strategy, Johnson told The Real Deal.

In 2018, Johnson transitioned to real estate with an offer from Compass to lead its marketing efforts. In 2020, she also played an instrumental role in the development of Compass’ luxury division, and then went on to oversee the division. She was promoted to vice president of marketing in 2022 and left the firm in June 2023 to embark on a consulting role for various luxury real estate firms, including ONE Sotheby’s.

In her new role, Johnson will continue to build the firm’s marketing program using a digital-first approach backed by data, according to a release from ONE Sotheby’s.

“During a time when real estate brokerages are pulling back because of shifting market dynamics, [ONE Sotheby’s co-leaders Mayi and Daniel de la Vega] are doubling down on delivering a superior experience,” Johnson said in a statement. “The ONE Sotheby’s brand’s uncompromising dedication to excellence is inspiring and I am excited to join a company that puts quality above all else.”

Get Inman’s Luxury Lens Newsletter delivered right to your inbox. A weekly deep dive into the biggest news in the world of high-end real estate delivered every Friday. Click here to subscribe.

Email Lillian Dickerson