Pulse is a recurring column where we ask for readers’ takes on varying topics in a weekly survey and report back with our findings.

Unfortunately, not all real estate agents are created equal. Some have an eye for detail and a rock-solid work ethic that make them a pleasure to work with, either as a client or as a colleague. Others seem to play loosey-goosey with the rules and never return a phone call or text.

via GIPHY

So don’t hold back. Tell us about the worst experience you’ve had with an agent. Was it someone who was helping you buy a house? Someone at your first brokerage? Someone at your current brokerage? Is it someone in your market who’s always tough to sit across from during negotiations or closings? Spill the tea below:

We’ll compile a list of the top responses and post them on Inman next Tuesday.