This January marks Inman’s fifth annual Agent Appreciation Month, which culminates at Inman Connect New York in a celebration of agents at the end of January. Plus, we’re rolling out the coveted Inman Power Player Awards, as well as the New York Power Brokers and MLS Innovators awards.

Pulse is a recurring column where we ask for readers’ takes on varying topics in a weekly survey and report back with our findings.

Whether you’re a team leader, managing broker or experienced mentor, you probably spend a lot of time working with newer agents, helping them get up to speed as they build a foundation for long-term success. Yet, despite your best advice and best efforts, mistakes are inevitable and rookie agents are bound to struggle.

via GIPHY

So as you’re out there working with the newest members of the real estate profession, let us know: What are the biggest rookie mistakes agents are making? Are they falling behind on lead gen or struggling to nurture and convert? Are they relying too much on social media and not enough on face-to-face networking? How are you helping your new agents find their footing now? Let us know below:

We’ll compile a list of the top responses and post them on Inman next Tuesday.