Rosen’s team includes seven additional real estate agents and one administrator, according to an announcement. Their move to SERHANT. comes as brokerages battle over top talent.

As the battle for top talent in real estate continues, New York City-based agent David Rosen has just revealed that he left his longtime home at Douglas Elliman and joined SERHANT.

Rosen leads an eponymous team that includes seven agents and one administrator, all of whom have joined him at SERHANT., the brokerage star agent Ryan Serhant founded in 2020. In a statement, Rosen said that Serhant’s brokerage “has differentiated itself within the marketplace as a true innovator.”

“I am looking forward to utilizing its best-in-class resources to better service our clientele across New York City,” Rosen added of the brokerage. ” The firm has a certain vibe, and passion that is unmatched, and we are proud to join SERHANT.”

According to his LinkedIn profile, Rosen spent the last 13 years at Douglas Elliman. While there, he “ranked in the top 25 teams in [gross commission income], volume, and transactions in 2022 and 2023 and notably was in the top 6 for the company in transactions in 2023,” according to a statement.

The Rosen Team is also ranked 131st for small teams in New York City by Real Trends.

In 2023, the team did $70 million in volume, the statement further notes.

Rosen’s move to SERHANT. comes as brokerages compete fiercely for top talent. Though competition has long been a part of the real estate industry, the downturn of the last two years has forced companies to chase agents and teams that have a proven track record of closing deals in tougher times. The result has been a tonal shift in the real estate industry; most companies are no longer bragging about their growing headcount numbers, but nary a day goes by without a major recruiting announcement from a high-profile brokerage.

The recruiting and recruiting-PR battle has been waged particularly aggressively by disruptive brokerages such as Compass and eXp Realty, though legacies such as Coldwell Banker have also made a point of publicly celebrating their recent recruiting victories.

SERHANT. is younger and smaller than those brands, but Serhant himself has focused on growth, and recently hired industry veteran Josh Team — suggesting the company will continue to be a force in the competition for top talent.

