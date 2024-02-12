Introduced in 2019, the Australia and New Zealand REACH program is Second Century Venture’s longest running international technology incubation and mentorship effort

Joining alumni ListAssist, MarketBuy and Igloohome, nine new companies have been named members of Second Century Ventures’ 2024 REACH Australia and New Zealand program, its largest class to date, according to a Feb. 12 press release sent to Inman.

Introduced in 2019, the Australia and New Zealand REACH program is the venture capital organization’s longest-running international technology incubation and mentorship effort. The National Association of Realtors backs Second Century, which has invested in more than 200 real estate-related startups. The REACH program was initiated in 2013 and also operates internationally in Latin America, Canada and the United Kingdom.

The new class members address a wide range of needs for agents and enterprise brokerages, like Erin Living Technologies, a solution deployed by multifamily property managers to enhance rental community experiences, and Agent Profit Planner, a granular business advisory and profit planning service for brokerage leaders.

Peter Schravemade is the managing partner of REACH Asia Pacific and said the organization is honored to have such a wide array of solutions under its umbrella.

“This year, nine companies represent the largest amount of companies taken on in a calendar year for the REACH program. Regardless of your area of specialization, there is value within the group of nine companies,” Schravemade said in the release. In an email to Inman, Schravemade said the new members will be collectively announced at REACH Genesis, a marquee kick-off conference taking place Mar. 14-16 at South Bank, Brisbane, Australia.

Arcanite, one of the new class members, specializes in new development sales with marketing and sales features for builders and agents. The hard-to-forget Milk Chocolate provides a “complete offering encompassing planning, buying, building and management,” for everything from single family homes to investment properties.

Other class members include Leesy, a digital leasing platform; FLK It Over, a mobile application for large-scale document management; Square-by-Square for assistance in acquiring conservation parcels for long-term preservation, a first for REACH Australia-New Zealand; and GXE, software applications that assist funds, family offices and investment advisory firms.

Lastly, when it comes to ensuring an agent looks their best when it counts, there’s class member Theodore, an AI-based style consultant for men, the first “fashiontech” member of the program. It will use its mobile fit scanner to appeal to luxury agents and companies that desire branded apparel.

“For five years, this program has been a driving force for Australian and New Zealand real estate technology, opening doors to global markets,” said Dave Garland, managing partner of Second Century Ventures. “The diverse and innovative 2024 cohort demonstrates our unwavering dedication to fostering the best innovation and talent from the Asia Pacific region.”

The U.S. REACH program has supported a number of notable companies in the real estate industry, including Adwerx, BoxBrownie, ActivePipe, Courted, Fractional, RealScout, Place, Ylopo and Revive, among other companies.

Second Century Ventures’ REACH was named by The Center for Real Estate Technology and Innovation as the Residential VC of the Year in 2021 and 2022.

