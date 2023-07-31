New Zealand’s ListAssist, a software company helping agents write listing copy using computer vision AI and large language models, has landed an agreement with TheMLS to offer image-based property data input.

TheMLS is an 18,000-member multiple listing service in Southern California’s Los Angeles region.

ListAssist CEO and co-founder Chris McGoldrick said he’s excited to partner with such a notable group in its first large-scale U.S. implementation, in an announcement sent to Inman.

“Our core mission is to empower agents to focus on people, not process, and through this partnership, we are reducing significant time and friction for agents when it comes to processing heavy tasks like uploading new listings,“ McGoldrick said. “For TheMLS.com, it will also provide them with a greater level of data and insights.”

Computer-vision-based data extraction involves the teaching of AI to recognize common data in an image, allowing it to eventually identify room types, floor finishes, exterior characteristics, appliance brands and much, much more. Multiple listing services can use it to ensure photo branding compliance and assist agents in property input expediency.

The form of artificial intelligence can be applied to a wide range of industrial uses but has a unique overlap with real estate because of the sheer volume of photos used and the intrinsic importance of those photos. From simple search and comparative market analyses to inspection validation and title search, the use of imagery is vital to a functioning real estate economy.

ListAssist’s HomeSearch product, which can be delivered to consumers in a chat experience similar to Localize, was recently implemented by Gary Ashton’s RE/MAX Advantage, a notable Nashville franchise.

The company initially explored its viability in the U.S. market at Inman Connect Las Vegas in 2022, using the venue to test the waters and perfect its pitch. A year later, in stride with the quickening pace of industry-wide adoption of AI, the company’s instincts to engage the American market have to date proven correct.

2023 Inman Innovator Award Finalist Restba.ai, also based abroad in Barcelona, Spain, continues to carve paths into the MLS market, striking deals with BridgeMLS, MRED, Black Knight and Rapattoni. The Miami Association of Realtors announced a partnership with PlanetRE’s ChocolateChips.ai to enhance member marketing efforts. PlanetRE uses a deep integration with GPT4.

The more AI that finds its way into the real estate ecosystem, the smarter it will get and the broader its impact. PicketHomes, for example, is using it to create repair forecasts for single-family home investors and offer overall quality scoring, suggesting AI could become a commonplace technology for appraisers and inspectors, which could shrink the time properties stay in escrow.

ListAssist’s core functionality is in property descriptions, where it combines computer vision with large language models to generate copy drafts for agents to edit and publish. It was reviewed by Inman in early 2023, earning four stars for its ease of use, room tagging and use of images as prompts instead of human-generated input.

TheMLS CEO Annie Ives said in the announcement that the organization is excited to work with ListAssist.

“Their AI solutions are revolutionizing our industry and it’s great to be providing these market-leading offerings to our agents,“ she said.

