The brand has chosen Courted — a mobile application designed to empower the way agents, teams and brokerages network — for inclusion on its list of preferred vendors and resources.

This report is available exclusively to subscribers of Inman Intel, a data and research arm of Inman offering deep insights and market intelligence on the business of residential real estate and proptech. Subscribe today.

Courted, a mobile application designed to empower the way real estate agents, teams and brokerages network, recruit and learn has been selected by Leading Real Estate Companies of the World (Leading RE) for membership in its Solutions Group, a select list of vendors and preferred business resource, according to an announcement Tuesday.

Leading RE boasts more than 550 firms under its brand, including, Crye-Leike, Weichert, Chase International, Long & Foster, Brown Harris Stevens, Baird & Warner and @Properties, among many other high performing regional outlets.

Other companies in the Solutions Group include, Cloze, Adwerx, DocuSign, Inside Real Estate, MoxiWorks and Zavvie.

“Courted is revolutionizing the way brokerages find and keep exceptional high-performing talent with their AI-powered agent recruiting and retention platform,” said Jeff Kennedy, LeadingRE vice president of sales and partnerships. “By harnessing the power of artificial intelligence, they are making it easier to discover, attract and retain the best agents in the market.”

Courted was founded by Sean Soderstrom in 2021. He was an Inman “New Kid on the Block” at Inman Connect Las Vegas. The app is an ideal tool for higher producing agents wanting to broadcast their expertise and empower their in-market professional network, as well as for brokers and team leaders seeking potential hiring matches. It allows agents to search for colleagues according to performance in a specific category, such as luxury homes or a specific community, or by transaction characteristics, like who sells at the highest price most consistently. Sales data of users is pulled in from MLS ties.

In 2022, Courted rolled out a recruiting feature, called Talent Solutions, for brokerages, allowing office leaders, as well as team leaders, to sort user profiles according to companies, mutual connections, high-future growth, production in a specific market or radius, likelihood to move, sales volume, estimated GCI and other similar market activity factors.

The app was reviewed by Inman, earning 4 stars for its ability to pull together regional users, ability for agents to network in a like-minded environment and performance tracking.

“I am thrilled to be formally aligned with LeadingRE,” Soderstrom said in a statement. “The companies within the network represent some of the most forward-thinking leaders in this industry and I believe that makes for an ideal partnership.”

It’s clear the app’s Talent Solution feature attracted Leading RE, as the market for high-performing agents is tightening, at least if proptech’s advancement of recruiting tools is any indication.

Chime and Inside Real Estate, two big names in real estate tech, have each applied significant resources in that direction recently. Lone Wolf Technologies rolled out its own product in 2021.

In a March 2023 column for Inman, Adam Hergenrother, founder and CEO of Livian, said agents often look around at new opportunities during challenging market periods.

“In a tightening market when agents’ businesses are being impacted, they are looking for solutions so they are even more open to a conversation when you show the path to production,” Hergenrother said.

The column also suggested recruiters should seek “like-minded” and “like-hearted” agents who can relate to and may thrive under a new model, something Courted was built specifically to assess.

Email Craig C. Rowe