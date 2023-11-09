The Australian image marketing company is the latest preferred partner of LeadingRE’s Solutions Group, a body of vendors chosen to represent a wide range of technologies and service providers.

Real estate agents with ties to Leading Real Estate Companies of the World can now access the creative services of the widely recognized real estate visual media company BoxBrownie, according to an announcement Tuesday.

The Australian image marketing company is the latest preferred partner to be chosen by LeadingRE’s Solutions Group, an association of vendors selected to represent a wide range of technologies and service providers.

“BoxBrownie.com’s relationship with LeadingRE is built on a shared vision to empower agents worldwide with advanced tools and services that are essential for thriving in the real estate industry,” BoxBrownie.com co-founder and CEO Mel Myers said. “We’re thrilled to be entering this relationship; it represents our continued commitment to providing innovative and streamlined solutions that assist industry professionals to stand out in a competitive market.”

Jeff Kennedy, LeadingRE’s vice president of sales and partnerships, used the term “game-changer” to describe BoxBrownie, which, since launching in 2014, has accelerated how real estate agents produce listing assets.

“[BoxBrownie’s] services, from virtual staging and renovation to 360 virtual tours, can save agents both time and money and position listings in the best possible way,” Kennedy said in a statement.

Among its image marketing services, BoxBrownie provides twilight editing, 3D tours, floor plans, virtual staging, construction rendering as well as its powerful mobile app, SnapSnapSnap.

BoxBrownie also leverages its time zone to produce creative work for its clients over night, and at scale, enabling affordability and convenience.

Other notable partners in the Solutions Group include digital advertising platform Adwerx, CRM and lead nurture application Cloze, newly rebranded Lofty, remodel management company Curbio, enterprise software provider Inside Real Estate, marketing-centric MoxiWorks, home management and moving facilitator LiveEasy and the fast-growing marketing platform, Rechat.

Named for Kodak’s first consumer-grade camera, BoxBrownie released its mobile app earlier this spring after years of work. It was reviewed by Inman in July.

SnapSnapSnap digitizes bracketing, a photography technique that captures the same photo at multiple exposure settings, the ultimate goal being to combine them into a single shot. This is what makes it possible now to see clear, discernible exteriors from an interior photo. SnapSnapSnap has essentially catalyzes that technique, using seven brackets in Pro Capture Mode, five in Balanced Capture and three in Quick Capture Mode. The app takes about 60 photos for one tap of the iPhone’s shutter button, capturing a space at all aspects of exposure, ensuring quality levels typically unattainable by your every-day agent-photographer.

The company said that in blind tests, users couldn’t tell the difference between a photo taken by a professional photographer and a typical user of its app.

