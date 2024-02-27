Alee Heidar is a rising star and was The Agency Seattle’s No. 1 broker for the last two years. Now he and his brother, Yama Heidar, have joined Engel & Völkers Kirkland.

As agent allegiances continue to shift in this challenging market, top Seattle-area broker Alee Heidar has left The Agency Seattle for Engel & Völkers Kirkland, the luxury brokerage announced on Tuesday.

Heidar was The Agency Seattle’s No. 1 broker in 2022 and 2023 and has gained recognition in recent years for his luxury real estate marketing and quality service as he has built up a roster of loyal clients in the Seattle region. Heidar’s brother and business partner, Yama Heidar, is also making the move to Engel & Völkers Kirkland. Together, the two brokers make up The Heidar Group.

“My business partner, Phil Isle, and I are very pleased to welcome The Heidar Group to Engel & Völkers Kirkland, and our top-tier team of global real estate advisors serving the Puget Sound region,” Engel & Völkers Kirkland License Partner Marcel Dolak said in a statement.

“Alee and Yama’s professionalism and real estate know-how are a benefit to all who surround them, clients and colleagues alike,” Dolak continued. “We look forward to their success with the help of Engel & Völkers’ global brand reputation and state-of-the-art technology and systems.”

Alee Heidar recently surpassed $110 million in career sales volume. In 2023, 425 Business Magazine named him one of its “40 Under 40,” and Heidar was the only real estate broker in that year’s lineup. Seattle Agent Magazine also named Alee a “Who’s Who in Real Estate” in 2023.

The move to Engel & Völkers Kirkland came as the team sought to improve the client experience, a press statement explained.

“We are thrilled and honored to join the prestigious Engel & Völkers brand,” Alee Heidar said in a statement. “Our values align, and we are eager to surround ourselves with like-minded professionals who share our passion for excellence, honesty and integrity. This move allows us to accelerate our growth while maintaining our boutique-style service and unwavering dedication to our clients, vendors and partners. We are grateful for the opportunity Marcel Dolak, license partner of Engel & Völkers Kirkland, has given us.”

The Heidar Group will operate out of the brokerage’s Carillon Point office at 2222 Carillon Point, Kirkland, Washington.

