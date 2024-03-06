Local Logic is a software company that unearths community data for use in provided marketing tools. Its latest is called Neighborhood Wrap, delivered via APIs and SDKs.

Real estate marketing technology company Local Logic is releasing two new products to further power how brokerages, teams and agents use hyperlocal data to attract business.

The company is publishing a series of APIs (application programming interfaces) and SDKs (software development kits) under the name Neighborhood Wrap, Inman learned in a March 6 press release. The tools will allow marketers to enrich omni-channel marketing campaigns with tightly integrated local insights, the company’s primary value proposition.

Neighborhood Wrap will use the information to augment targeted landing pages, which can be associated with email, social media, video and listing presentations, among many other uses. The information on those pages is designed to be location-specific, comprehensive and accurate depictions of the many socioeconomic assets that drive homebuying decisions, such as school breakdowns, transportation systems, retail amenities, historical market performance, undiscovered communities and the like.

Users can use provided text, summaries and other resources to generate traffic and capture user information, all pulled from more than 100 billion data points, according to the release.

“Neighborhood Wrap is a testament to our commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions tailored to the evolving needs of the real estate industry,” said Vincent-Charles Hodder, co-founder and CEO of Local Logic, in a statement. “For home seekers, Neighborhood Wrap offers invaluable insights into neighborhood characteristics and market trends, facilitating informed decision-making. Meanwhile, brokerages can leverage Neighborhood Wrap to elevate their online presence, drive organic traffic, and foster stronger connections with prospective buyers.

The more value and knowledge agents can provide today, and the quicker that value is demonstrated, the more apt agents are to compete with ever-scrolling, information-hungry buyers and sellers. Consumers in the midst of deciding on an agent, or those in the house hunt, often demand constant attention from their business partners, making the balance between great service and other business needs that much more precarious. Tools like Local Logic can become a source of rapidly provided market data.

While APIs are a common way for companies to integrate data or assets of one software product into another and are capable of being connected without extensive technical skills, SDKs are complete “parts kits” typically used by developers, as they tend to come with additional components to create a more independent end-result.

Local Logic is moving quickly to assist agents in 2024, having rolled out a solution called NeighborhoodIntel in January.

NeighborhoodIntel is being made available to more than 85,000 real estate agents through an integration with BeachesMLS, MLSListings and REcolorado, meaning the product’s spread will initially reach Southwest Florida, Silicon Valley and Colorado. Local Logic is actively in talks with other MLSs across the country, and anticipates expanding NeighborhoodIntel to more MLSs in the coming months.

Like its other products, agents will use NeighborhoodIntel to gain over 250 insights per address, a press release from Local Logic said at the time, including climate risk, demographics, access to services and more.

The company seems to be putting to work the $13 million it raised in August of last year in a Series B round led by Break Ventures and Investissement Québec.

Over the years, the company has partnered with crime-data provider CrimeoMeter, environmental-conditions tracker ClimateCheck and in June of this year, became a preferred partner of MoxiWorks.

