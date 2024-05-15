Who are the standout individuals or teams at your brokerage continuously pushing boundaries and challenging the status quo? Are they discovering new ways to analyze behavior, revolutionizing client communications, or crafting innovative business models?

If someone at your brokerage embodies innovation, it’s time to nominate them for the coveted Inman Innovator Award.

Why nominate?

Receiving an Innovator Award not only boosts your professional stature but also reaffirms your team’s dedication to innovation in a highly competitive market.

The categories for nomination are:

Innovator of the Year (individual or individuals)

Company of the Year

Most Innovative Agent

Most Innovative Team

Most Innovative Brokerage

Most Innovative Marketing or Branding Campaign

Most Innovative Marketing Solution

Most Innovative Lead Servicing Solution

Most Innovative Client Experience Solution

Most Innovative Application of AI

Most Innovative Use of Video

Most Innovative Industry Podcast

Most Innovative Organization (MLS, Association, Industry)

Nominations may be submitted here. The deadline is Friday, May 17.

Winners will be unveiled in August at Inman Connect Las Vegas, where the real estate community gathers to celebrate innovation and success.

Don’t miss the chance to highlight your team’s success and inspire the entire real estate community.