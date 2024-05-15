Who are the standout individuals or teams at your brokerage continuously pushing boundaries and challenging the status quo? Are they discovering new ways to analyze behavior, revolutionizing client communications, or crafting innovative business models?

If someone at your brokerage embodies innovation, it’s time to nominate them for the coveted Inman Innovator Award.

SUBMIT YOUR INNOVATOR AWARD NOMINEES HERE

Why nominate?

Receiving an Innovator Award not only boosts your professional stature but also reaffirms your team’s dedication to innovation in a highly competitive market.

The categories for nomination are:

  • Innovator of the Year (individual or individuals)
  • Company of the Year
  • Most Innovative Agent
  • Most Innovative Team
  • Most Innovative Brokerage
  • Most Innovative Marketing or Branding Campaign
  • Most Innovative Marketing Solution
  • Most Innovative Lead Servicing Solution
  • Most Innovative Client Experience Solution
  • Most Innovative Application of AI
  • Most Innovative Use of Video
  • Most Innovative Industry Podcast
  • Most Innovative Organization (MLS, Association, Industry)

Nominations may be submitted here. The deadline is Friday, May 17.

Winners will be unveiled in August at Inman Connect Las Vegas, where the real estate community gathers to celebrate innovation and success.

Don’t miss the chance to highlight your team’s success and inspire the entire real estate community.

