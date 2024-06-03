Led by Jeffery Beibuyck and Dana Olmes, the team has closed $2 billion in lifetime sales and is ranked No. 4 in Los Angeles and No. 20 in California among medium teams, according to Real Trends.

At Inman Connect Las Vegas, July 30-Aug. 1 2024, the noise and misinformation will be banished, all your big questions will be answered, and new business opportunities will be revealed. Join us.

The Los Angeles-based Frontgate team led by Dana Olmes and Jeffery Beibuyck has returned to Compass after spending four years at Side, the brokerage announced Monday.

Frontgate first joined Compass in 2017 and left to join Side in 2020. The team has rejoined Compass now to capitalize on the firm’s technology, luxury marketing support and network of luxury real estate professionals, a press statement said.

The 27-member team was ranked No. 4 in Los Angeles and No. 20 in California among medium teams, according to Real Trends’ The Thousand. Frontgate specializes in properties in Hidden Hills, Calabasas, Malibu and Topanga Canyon, and has closed $2 billion in lifetime sales.

“Rejoining Compass was the right decision for our business,” Olmes and Biebuyck said in a joint statement. “We were drawn back because of Compass’ robust support and cutting-edge tools which will now allow our tech-forward team to not only keep pace with the industry but also excel. This collaboration will also allow us to utilize Compass’ advanced systems, expanding our team’s reach into new markets. Our vision is to serve clients in all local and migrating areas, providing exceptional service with the support of Compass’ established locations.”

Combined, Olmes and Biebuyck have 40 years of industry experience largely built on the strength of their repeat and referral business. Their clientele consists of corporate leaders, attorneys, entertainers and executives from the entertainment industry.

“We are excited to welcome Dana and Jeff and their team back,” Compass founder and CEO Robert Reffkin said in a statement. “They bring a shared commitment to excellence and innovation, and we look forward to achieving great things together.”

The team prides itself on its boutique take on real estate where each agent on the team is encouraged to develop their own personal brand and is referred to as a “partner.” With the move to Compass, the team is also poised to expand its market area beyond Hidden Hills while also elevating its level of service.

“The luxury market remains robust in Hidden Hills and Calabasas and we will continue to thrive as we expand into other prestigious areas, including the greater San Fernando Valley, Ventura County, beach communities and surrounding regions,” Biebuyck said in a statement.

“Our team is expertly equipped with deep insights into both the unique advantages and potential challenges of purchasing luxury properties in these areas,” he continued. “Notably, Hidden Hills and Malibu have remained largely unaffected by regulatory challenges, such as Measure ULA, that have impacted luxury real estate transactions in many parts of Los Angeles County. With our new Compass support team, we are elevating our service to our clients who continue to seek out the most coveted real estate across our regions.”

The Frontgate team has $60 million in active listings in its portfolio. One of those listings is a French-inspired chateau in Calabasas nestled in the Santa Monica Mountains where Jennifer Lopez married her second husband, choreographer Cris Judd, in 2001. The property is listed for $7.25 million.

Get Inman’s Luxury Lens Newsletter delivered right to your inbox. A weekly deep dive into the biggest news in the world of high-end real estate delivered every Friday. Click here to subscribe.

Email Lillian Dickerson