Broker Spotlight: Victoria Roberts

Name: Victoria Roberts

Title: Broker for Alaska

Experience: 20-plus years in real estate

Location: Anchorage

Brokerage name: eXp Realty

Team size: 200 Realtors

Awards: Rookie of the Year (2004), Customer Service Award, eXp Realty Broker of the Year (2021)

How did you get your start in real estate?

Honestly, I initially aspired to become an attorney, but life took a different turn. As a young mother in the early 90s, I faced significant bias as a single, unwed mother, despite my efforts to attend college and work towards self-sufficiency. Despite receiving Section 8 assistance, I struggled to find a landlord willing to rent to me, eventually leading to a period of homelessness and moving in with a friend.

These experiences underscored the importance of having a stable home, regardless of one’s circumstances, and inspired me to pursue a career in real estate. This journey not only led me to the real estate profession but also ignited my passion for advocating for fair housing and human rights.

How did you choose your current brokerage?

I chose eXp Realty due to its adaptability to all situations and scenarios. I joined right after the significant earthquake in Alaska in 2018, which caused extensive damage in the Anchorage and Valley areas, including to my own home. I needed a brokerage that could support my business continuity and help me assist others with housing needs during such a crisis.

EXp Realty’s strong online presence and cutting-edge tools were exactly what I needed to continue my business operations without relying on a physical office, especially with roads collapsed and buildings condemned. The flexibility of their model was crucial during this period of recovery.

Then, when COVID-19 hit, it became even clearer why eXp Realty excels. The brokerage is designed to thrive in any situation, with leadership that stays ahead of industry trends and local events, no matter where you are. Over the past 20 years, the real estate landscape has changed significantly, and eXp Realty is built to evolve with these changes, ensuring we can continue providing exceptional service, answers and professionalism to our clients and colleagues.

Our leadership team is at the forefront of the industry, demonstrating their dedication to our field in everything they do. This commitment to innovation and resilience is why I chose and remain with eXp Realty.

What do you wish more people knew about working in real estate?

One piece of advice I wish I had known when I started is to always be yourself and not to subscribe to the “fake it till you make it” mentality. This approach is not the best advice and can lead to difficult lessons.

It’s important to understand that you won’t have all the answers. Even with over 20 years of experience in the real estate business, I still don’t have all the answers and likely never will. As the saying goes, “Never be the smartest person in the room.” Don’t be afraid to say, “I will look into that,” or “I will find out the answer for you” or “I will get you that resource.” Make sure to follow through on your promises and provide the requested information or resource.

Honesty is crucial in real estate and your business, as it is fundamentally a relationship-based business. Market conditions can shift rapidly, and during slower or more balanced markets, the relationships you have built will sustain your business through resources and repeat referrals.

Tell us about an epic fail you’ve experienced since you’ve been a broker

One significant lesson I learned as a broker came from attempting to fix or prevent certain situations, especially as someone with an empathetic nature. As real estate agents, we often absorb the problems and emotions of our clients, trying to resolve issues that aren’t ours to fix. This can interfere with crucial decision-making.

Learning to pull back and set boundaries is essential. While empathy is important, it’s equally important to recognize that you are not responsible for fixing everything. As a leader, you need to be there for your agents, offering guidance, coaching, and resources. However, you must also step back at times, allowing them to manage their business and learn from their experiences.

It’s crucial to understand that you can’t control every situation, even if you foresee potential outcomes. Everyone has their own journey, and part of effective leadership is allowing others to learn their lessons, enabling them to grow into the professionals you know they are.

What’s your top tip for freshly licensed brokers?

Feeling nervous or scared? That’s a good sign — it means you’re stepping out of your comfort zone, which is where growth happens. When I first became a broker, I was extremely nervous despite having the experience and resources to find answers. Stepping into this leadership role can feel overwhelming.

My top tip for freshly licensed brokers is to give yourself grace. Being in a leadership position doesn’t mean you won’t make mistakes; it means you’re growing into your role. Remember, you’re human, and it’s impossible to have all the answers for every situation or question that comes your way. Sometimes, you’ll need to be the resource to find a resource.

Don’t be afraid to say, “Let’s find that answer together.” This not only shows a solution-based approach but also encourages those you lead to adopt the same mindset. If you misspeak or make a mistake, own it, correct it and learn from it.

Leaders aren’t always perfect, and you shouldn’t expect yourself to be either. Give yourself grace, keep your head high, take 30 seconds of courage to breathe, and lead with confidence. Believe in yourself — you have more skills than you realize, and you’ll surprise yourself with what you can achieve.

What’s one thing you wish every agent knew?

One crucial thing I wish every agent knew is the importance of being coachable. Embracing a coachable mindset can significantly impact your real estate business. Rather than trying to reinvent the wheel, focus on mastering the fundamentals before adding your unique touch to your business plan.

Real estate requires adaptability, growth and grit. As entrepreneurs, we often have strong opinions on how things should be done. However, it’s essential to let go of that rigid mentality and remain open to learning and being uncomfortable. Not everything needs to be perfect, like striving for an A on a report card.

Being coachable means being open to feedback, willing to learn from others and continually seeking improvement. It allows you to grow both personally and professionally.

Be yourself, be honest, be authentic and stay open to new ideas and approaches. This mindset will help you navigate the challenges of the real estate industry and achieve long-term success.