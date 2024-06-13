Find out how this real estate broker’s son carved out his own place in the New York real estate landscape “through bootstrapping and dedication.”

Broker Spotlight: Robert Rahmanian

Name: Robert Rahmanian

Title: Co-founder and co-CEO

Experience: 15 years

Location: New York

Brokerage full name: REAL New York

Team size: 140 agents and 25 staff members

Transaction sides: Over 3,800 transactions a year

Sales volume: Over $100 million a year

How did you get your start in real estate?

My mother was a real estate agent and eventually started her own brokerage firm. I grew up going to open houses and learning the ropes from her.

She taught me what it took to operate a brokerage company and how to be successful in this business. When I was 18 years old, I knew I would follow in her footsteps, and I got my real estate license soon after that.

What’s something you know now that you wish you knew when you started?

The only constant in real estate is change.



Tell us about a high point in your brokerage career

A high point in my career is REAL New York’s 10-year anniversary, which we just eclipsed at the end of 2023. Since our inception, we have achieved $1 billion in sales and helped find homes for more than 100,000 New Yorkers.

Today, REAL New York is a full-service brokerage company offering residential services (both rentals and sales), new development sales and marketing expertise, and commercial leasing throughout the boroughs of New York City. It took hard work to accomplish this, both day in and day out. And no days off!

What makes a good leader?

A leader with high emotional intelligence can effectively communicate with others and understand others’ perspectives.

What’s one thing you wish every agent knew?

Put the relationship with your client first.

