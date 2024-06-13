Find out how this real estate broker’s son carved out his own place in the New York real estate landscape “through bootstrapping and dedication.”

At Inman Connect Las Vegas, July 30-Aug. 1, 2024, the noise and misinformation will be banished, all your big questions will be answered, and new business opportunities will be revealed. Join us.

Are you receiving Inman’s Broker EdgeMake sure you’re subscribed here.

Broker Spotlight: Robert Rahmanian 

Name: Robert Rahmanian 

Title: Co-founder and co-CEO

Experience: 15 years

Location: New York 

Brokerage full name: REAL New York 

Team size: 140 agents and 25 staff members 

Transaction sides: Over 3,800 transactions a year

Sales volume: Over $100 million a year 

How did you get your start in real estate?

My mother was a real estate agent and eventually started her own brokerage firm. I grew up going to open houses and learning the ropes from her.

She taught me what it took to operate a brokerage company and how to be successful in this business. When I was 18 years old, I knew I would follow in her footsteps, and I got my real estate license soon after that.

What’s something you know now that you wish you knew when you started?

The only constant in real estate is change. 

Tell us about a high point in your brokerage career

A high point in my career is REAL New York’s 10-year anniversary, which we just eclipsed at the end of 2023. Since our inception, we have achieved $1 billion in sales and helped find homes for more than 100,000 New Yorkers.

Today, REAL New York is a full-service brokerage company offering residential services (both rentals and sales), new development sales and marketing expertise, and commercial leasing throughout the boroughs of New York City. It took hard work to accomplish this, both day in and day out. And no days off!

What makes a good leader?

A leader with high emotional intelligence can effectively communicate with others and understand others’ perspectives. 

What’s one thing you wish every agent knew?

Put the relationship with your client first. 

Know someone who should be featured in an upcoming Broker Spotlight? Nominations, please, to brokeredge@inman.com.

Email Christy Murdock

Show Comments Hide Comments
Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Only 3 days left to register for Inman Connect Las Vegas before prices go up! Don't miss the premier event for real estate pros.Register Now ×
Limited Time Offer: Get 1 year of Inman Select for $199SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription
×