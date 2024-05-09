At Inman Connect Las Vegas, July 30-Aug. 1, 2024, the noise and misinformation will be banished, all your big questions will be answered, and new business opportunities will be revealed. Join us.

Broker Spotlight: David Caskey

Name: David Caskey

Title: Owner of Caskey Real Estate Group

Experience: 30+ years

Location: Manhattan Beach, California

Brokerage name: eXp Realty of California

Transaction sides: 59

Sales volume: $150,104,875

2023 awards:

LA Business Journal ranked Top 100

No. 49 in the State of California for Medium Sized Teams by The Thousand

eXp Icon award for exceptional sales production along with exemplary business acumen

Named to the top 50 producer list for the US at eXp Realty

What sets you apart from other brokerages?

We live in a time where we are inundated with flashy marketing tactics and captivating television shows, but no amount of fancy ingredients can replace our genuine service.

Our devoted clientele recognizes that our commitment revolves around prioritizing their best interests throughout every step of their buying and selling journey with us. While we may not chase after fame or media recognition, what truly matters to us is the satisfaction of our clients.

It’s not about flashy presentations or sales gimmicks; it’s about the authentic care and attention we extend to each individual client. This unwavering dedication is what keeps people return to us time and time again — knowing that we’ll always go the extra mile to ensure they’re taken care of.

What do like most about being a Realtor?

You know, it’s funny. Working with people doesn’t even feel like work to us. We genuinely love what we do.

What’s the one thing that everyone should do to make their life or business better?

Think of others first in everything that you do. Place your clients’ needs above all else. Give back more than you take. What makes our community great is people helping one another.

What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?

It was given to us in three parts:

Surround yourself with kind, productive people.

The fastest way to success is slow. Just keep working hard every day and good things will happen.

The top of every mountain is the bottom of the next mountain, keep climbing.

What’s the most important lesson you have ever learned?

Jim Henson said it best, “Please watch out for each other and love and forgive everybody. It’s a good life, enjoy it.”

What do clients need to know before they start working with you?

They are now part of the family which means we are committed to taking care of them. We are truly a full-service firm and consider ourselves a full-fledged support system. We are with them before the transaction and well beyond the completion to ensure a seamless experience and peace of mind.