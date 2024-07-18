The firm also recently brought on former Corcoran Rookie of the Year Eric Shostak, in addition to the top-earning team, Inman has learned.

The New York City-based True North Team has parted ways with Compass to join SERHANT., the firm has told Inman exclusively.

“We are excited to welcome the True North Team to SERHANT.,” Ryan Serhant, founder, CEO and broker of his eponymous brokerage, said in a statement. “Their incredible track record and unwavering commitment to client service exemplifies what SERHANT. is about. We are looking forward to their continued success with us.”

Comprised of co-founders Angela Rapoport and Natalia Gavrilov, as well as team member Jelena Zurilo, the True North Team was founded in 2018. The team averages about $45 million in sales volume per year and has consistently been named a top small team by RealTrends. Rapoport and Gavrilov alone bring a combined career sales volume of $1 billion and roughly four decades of industry experience to SERHANT.

“We are excited to embark on this new journey with SERHANT.,” Rapoport said in a statement. “The firm’s cutting-edge approach to real estate resonates with our commitment to exceptional client service. We look forward to leveraging our expertise to further enhance SERHANT.’s impact and success across New York City.”

Rapoport has represented the buyers of a townhouse at 24 West 11th Street in Greenwich Village for $19.25 million, as well as the seller of a penthouse at 250 East 53rd Street for $10.5 million. Meanwhile, some of Gavrilov’s notable deals have included representing the buyers of a penthouse at 404 Park Ave South for $6.21 million and the sellers of a penthouse at 556 Third Ave South for $4.35 million.

“We were drawn to SERHANT. because of the incredible resources the firm has to offer, combined with the unmatched energy and enthusiasm that Ryan and the entire team at SERHANT. has for disrupting the industry,” Gavrilov said in a statement. “We aim to maximize investment potential and bring a fresh, fun spin on the buying and selling experience, and we are thrilled about the opportunity to grow our practice and expand the True North Team.”

The firm simultaneously announced the addition of Eric Shostak to its ranks, who arrives after spending the last three years with Corcoran Group.

Shostak was named 2021 Corcoran Rookie of the Year and was a member of the Corcoran Multi-Million Dollar Club in 2022 and 2023. To date, he has closed more than $31.5 million in career sales volume and has established a focus area on luxury rentals, buy-side and resale transactions in North Brooklyn.

“I chose SERHANT. because among all the brokerages I spoke with, it stood out as the most innovative and forward-thinking,” Shostak said in a statement. “In a rapidly changing real estate market, agents need brokerages that equip them with the tools to stay ahead to best serve their clientele. SERHANT. offers a unique blend of cutting-edge tech and a boutique feel, giving agents the best of both worlds.”

