Innovation is in our DNA at Inman — that’s why we’re excited about August’s Technology and Innovation Month. We’ll kick it off by celebrating the companies and individuals pushing the industry forward with an expanded slate of Inman Innovator Awards at Inman Connect Las Vegas. Then, we’ll continue to celebrate the brightest minds in real estate all month long.

As we kick off Technology and Innovation Month at Inman Connect Las Vegas, we’ll recognize the brightest minds in real estate with Inman’s Innovator Awards.

TAKE THE INMAN INTEL INDEX SURVEY FOR JULY

Then we’ll spend the rest of the month looking ahead at the future of technology in real estate and the innovations that are currently in progress.

What to expect

As we dig into the best that the industry has to offer, look for:

  • Tips for doing due diligence on new tech
  • Roundups of the best tech of the year thus far
  • A look at the future of home search
  • In-depth discussions with women in proptech
  • Follow-ups on past tech acquisitions
  • Weekly tech reviews from our tech expert Craig Rowe

How to get involved

Each week, watch for innovative questions in our Pulse survey. Please weigh in with your insights and experiences in our anonymous, one-question survey, and we’ll share the results the following week.

Have more to say? We’d love for you to become a contributor. For more information on that, reach out to our contributors editor.

Email Editorial

