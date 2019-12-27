Is Firepoint lit? The CRM and website provider packs heat

Designed by agents to offer brokers and teams the best parts of a technology support system, from lead generation to management, this CRM should make the list of any broker wanting to see what else is out there in 2020.

Have suggestions for products that you’d like to see reviewed by our real estate technology expert? Email Craig Rowe.

Firepoint CRM is a solution for brokers, teams and agents to manage contact and lead interaction.

Platforms: Browser; mobile-responsive

Ideal for: Brokerages and teams

Top selling points

Multiple-IDX feeds per website

Clean, color-coded CRM UX

Good use of tag-based categorization

Lead “ponds”

Proactive reporting tools

Top concerns

Firepoint is solid software, but its pricing pushes it into the higher end of the CRM market. Although pricey, it’s value that counts. Don’t let the label intimidate you.

What you should know

Firepoint was developed by a group of agents who wanted an alternative to piecemeal technology solutions that didn’t always coalesce.

What I find surprising about its origin is that Firepoint didn’t become a Homer.

Instead, its creators birthed a streamlined, business-oriented CRM that should make the due diligence list of any broker making tech-stack changes in 2020.

Those agents managed to build a product that doesn’t over-emphasize lead generation instead of lead management, nor does it try to cram access to every one of its features into a single interface.

Starting with a consumer-facing, lead-generating website, Firepoint offers full content control with agent pages, places for partner vendors to be highlighted and the ability to handle multiple IDX feeds. Designs aren’t mind-blowing, but they’re modern and effective — in other words, it’s about purpose, not aesthetics.

If you care to, Firepoint will help you run a Google Ads campaign and farm its leads. It can also pull in Zillow and Facebook leads.

It can publish pages for loan officers or other service partners, such as inspectors or stagers.

Website activity by leads and contacts is also traceable within Firepoint’s backend, allowing users to see an average price of homes viewed, what’s been favorited and when. These aren’t unique features in this era, but they’re critical to any system worth consideration.

Inside, users will find a sharply spartan user interface delivering a purpose-driven experience. Tags are prominent in Firepoint, as are submerged menus that reveal, when needed, tight fonts and a focus on common features such as tasks and recent lead activity.

Individual dashboards can be created for each user, and I think the Lead Activity Feed complements the way many agents work, which is by basing production on action. Who did I call yesterday? Who saw an email from me last week? It’s all listed for reference.

Ponds are groups of leads, and they can be controlled according to internal business practices.

Brokers and team leads have multiple ways to offer new leads or deny access. There’s a free-for-all approach, round-robin and direct assignment. Loan officers in your sphere can also join in on the lead-seizing fun.

The company is working on lead integrations with other such resources, which will further boost the need for its sleek power dialer.

Team leads, brokers or admins can see every inbound and outbound call connected to Firepoint and its respective details, such as when, how long and who.

Any texting done with leads within Firepoint is easily recorded and reviewed.

Fans of BombBomb’s video communications and marketing will like that it’s available in Firepoint, too.

Ylopo is another partner. The innovative Facebook ad system has only a few CRMs on its list of partners, and Firepoint is a worthy one.

Along with working with Ylopo’s, Firepoint comes ready with embedded lead nurture “campaigns,” making it easy for brokers or team leads to get new agents up and going as soon as possible.

Users should love its reporting tools, which are rich enough to be worth daily ingestion. Get in there, and see how your agents are doing.

Firepoint’s appeal is that it’s another one of those CRM options that hasn’t forgotten it’s there to help agents stay in front of their business. Its design, feature selection, and array of training and onboarding support can help decision-makers feel confident in its adoption.

I should mention that Firepoint can be used by the individual agent, but its deep lead assignment controls and reporting mechanisms wouldn’t offer quite as much value.

Have a technology product you would like to discuss? Email Craig Rowe

Craig C. Rowe started in commercial real estate at the dawn of the dot-com boom, helping an array of commercial real estate companies fortify their online presence and analyze internal software decisions. He now helps agents with technology decisions and marketing through reviewing software and tech for Inman.

Are you ready for what the industry holds in 2020? Inman Connect New York is your key to unlocking opportunity in a changing market. At Connect you will gain insight into the future, discover new strategies and network with real estate’s best and brightest to accelerate your business. Create your 2020 success story at Inman Connect New York, January 28-31, 2019.

Agenda | Speakers | Past Connect Videos

Thinking of bringing your team? There are special onsite perks and discounts when you buy tickets together. Contact us to find out more.